2 Alarm fire now 1500 block Park Rd NW. Fire involves top floor and attic of large 3 story institutional building. #DCsBravest have rescued several occupants. 20 units & approx 100 personnel on scene or enroute. pic.twitter.com/NKgpGNVB8M — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 29, 2022

D.C. Fire transported one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Maggiolo said. He did not specify how many people the department rescued but said teams had searched the building and had “no reason to believe” there was anyone trapped inside.

Story continues below advertisement

By Tuesday evening, the department said it had extinguished all visible fire and prevented it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Advertisement

Catholic Charities, which provides services to people in need, could not immediately be reached.

Separately in Prince George’s County, firefighters were at the scene of a blaze in Forestville.