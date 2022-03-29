D.C. Fire and EMS responded Tuesday afternoon to a fire on the top floor of a three-story building between Mount Pleasant and Columbia Heights and rescued everyone known to be inside the structure, a department spokesman said.

The fire was still active at 5 p.m., with smoke billowing from the building and about 100 responding personnel at the scene. The building is on the 1500 block of Park Road NW and belongs to Catholic Charities, department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

D.C. Fire transported one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Maggiolo said. He did not specify how many people the department rescued but said teams had searched the building and had “no reason to believe” there was anyone trapped inside.

By Tuesday evening, the department said it had extinguished all visible fire and prevented it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Catholic Charities, which provides services to people in need, could not immediately be reached.

Separately in Prince George’s County, firefighters were at the scene of a blaze in Forestville.

Authorities said they were dispatched at 3:51 p.m. to the 7200 block of Donnell Place and found a four-story building on fire. The fire department said as of Tuesday evening, there were no known civilian or firefighter injuries.