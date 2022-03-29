Redmond was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said. A state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of Redmond’s death, but Fairfax County police said there are no signs of foul play.

The Fairfax County police investigate all inmate deaths at the jail.

Redmond was being held on a warrant for failure to appear on a charges of trespassing and destruction of property, police said. Redmond was originally arrested in Alexandria and his custody was transferred to the Fairfax County police, who took him to the Fairfax County jail.