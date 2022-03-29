The attorney for the seven plaintiffs, James A. DeVita, did not respond to an interview request Tuesday, and it could not be determined whether an appeal is planned. A spokeswoman for the D.C. attorney general’s office, which represented the city, declined to comment, as did D.C. police.

Police arrested more than 425 people between May 30 and June 3 during demonstrations over the murder of Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Those demonstrations turned violent over several nights, with wide-scale looting, fires and confrontations with police.

The arrests the night of June 1 in the 1400 block of Swann Street NW became a point of contention between demonstrators and police, who were accused by the American Civil Liberties Union, activist groups and members of the D.C. Council of funneling protesters to the street, surrounding them so they couldn’t leave and then arresting them for failing to disperse.

A report from the ACLU and the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs said officers used shields and pepper spray to control the crowd. Dozens fled into a nearby home, whose owner allowed them inside to avoid arrest.

The ACLU report said 200 demonstrators were arrested on Swann Street, while police put the number around 130. Police have said members of that group vandalized properties, set fires and assaulted officers. They said they allowed many to leave and arrested those who refused.

The report from the ACLU said it found no evidence linking people arrested on Swann Street to earlier destructive acts.

Police have defended their actions that night but have refused to make public an internal report on the Swann Street arrests. The chairman of the police union has said that report cleared officers of wrongdoing. Most of those arrested were not prosecuted.

Jackson shot down several claims made by the demonstrators who sued, saying they offered no specific evidence that they were assaulted or were subject to excessive force. She noted that the plaintiffs said they experienced “pain and suffering,” “emotional distress” or that they had been “touched without consent.”

The judge called the arrests proper and legal, and said Bowser’s curfew order was not aimed at prohibiting speech but rather conduct. Jackson wrote that she took particular care to evaluate the First Amendment issues because the curfew was enacted “in the specific context of ongoing public protests and counter-protests.”

Jackson wrote that the plaintiffs admitted to being on a public street four hours after the 7 p.m. curfew took effect, and that their lawsuit did not assert that Bowser (D) imposed the curfew because she disagreed with the demonstrators’ message.

“The curfew was enacted to ensure public safety and protect property after several nights of vandalism, fires, and looting, and to reduce crowds, during the pre-vaccine period of the pandemic,” Jackson wrote.