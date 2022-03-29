The Democratic-controlled legislature is rushing its priorities on abortion, climate change, paid family leave and gun control, among others, to Hogan’s desk by Friday so they would have time to override him before they are required to adjourn April 11.

With an election in November, it marks Democrats’ only opportunity to override the governor’s policy choices.

The abortion debate consumed hours of emotional testimony from lawmakers over the past few weeks, with Democrats hoping to lift old political restrictions on the procedure and Republicans in the minority eager to roll back some of the nation’s broadest abortion laws.

Democrats prevailed by a veto-proof majority.

“It makes sure that everybody has equal access to care,” said Del. Ariana B. Kelly (D-Montgomery), the sponsor of the bill. “We are treating abortion care just like we treat all other health care. We’re applying the same rules to abortion that we do to other health care.”

The measure comes as state lawmakers across the country address the uncertainty of abortion care in the United States if the Supreme Court decides to roll back the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

Maryland currently only allows physicians to perform abortions, a restriction abortion advocates said left two-thirds of the state’s counties without a single abortion provider. The bill would let physician assistants, midwives and nurse practitioners, as well as other properly trained medical providers, perform the procedure as 14 other states do.

It would also set aside $3.5 million to train providers who may have attended medical schools in other states that do not offer such education. And it would force insurance companies to cover the procedure without co-pays or deductibles, reducing the expense for women.

Republicans attempted to place restrictions on facilities that provide abortion, require mental health resources to be offered to women seeking abortions and use the $3.5 million to instead bolster neonatal intensive care programs.

Senate Minority Whip Justin D. Ready (R-Carroll) called the bill a “radical and far-reaching” policy in a state that already has comparably liberal abortion laws. “You don’t need this bill to stay way out there in what’s allowed in Maryland on abortion,” he said.

As a candidate, Hogan said he was personally against abortion but access to the procedure was a matter of settled law in Maryland. He has not signaled what he intends to do about the bill.

In addition to the abortion-access legislation, state lawmakers passed a flurry of bills on Tuesday as the deadline to present legislation early to the governor’s desk approaches.

The House approved a bill that bans the purchase and possession of untraceable firearms, more commonly known as ghost guns, a measure that revamps the juvenile justice system and a historic piece of legislation that accelerates the state’s ambitions to address climate change, seeking to reduce greenhouse gases by 60 percent in the next nine years. The Senate approved measures that eliminate the sales tax on essentials such as diapers and toothbrushes, part of a broader five-year, $1.86 billion tax cut package, and rushed to meet a court-imposed deadline on drawing boundaries for the congressional districts after a circuit court judge ruled that the map originally proposed was unconstitutional.

Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D), who supports legislation to ban untraceable firearms, said the guns have become “the weapon of choice” for criminals.

“They are easily purchased over the Internet without a background check, making them easily accessible to children, violent felons, domestic abusers, and others who are ineligible to own a firearm,” he said in a statement, adding that the legislation “closes a loophole” that has made police officers’ jobs more difficult and created a “terrible public safety threat.”

The District and nine states have taken steps to restrict them, including requiring people who assemble ghost guns to get serial numbers put on them, requiring sellers to obtain licenses and to conduct background checks or banning the sale of untraceable firearms.

Maryland’s bill would ban the sale, transfer and possession of a ghost gun. The secretary of the State Police is required to maintain a database of ghost guns that have been imprinted with a serial number. Gun owners would have until March 2023 to get a serial number imprinted by a federally licensed firearm dealer.

The House Economic Matters Committee moved quickly to send a Senate version of a bill that would provide up to 12 weeks of partially paid leave to recover from childbirth or a serious illness, or to care for a loved one. The committee amended the Senate bill to be similar to a House bill that creates a commission to study paid family leave and includes nearly $22 million in the 2023 fiscal year’s budget to hire consultants and for the Maryland Department of Labor to staff the commission and prepare to implement a program by 2024. The Senate bill creates a framework for the program, with an actuarial study to be completed by October of this year. Under its plan, Maryland workers who worked at least 680 hours in the past year would be eligible to start receiving benefits in January 2025, ranging from $50 to $1,000 a week.

The measure was approved in committee along party lines. Republicans argued that the bill, which requires workers and employers to contribute to the fund, similar to unemployment insurance, would be a burden on families and businesses.

“This is a tax when food prices are up, clothes prices are up,” said Del. Richard K. Impallaria (R-Harford). “If I had a business with 15 or 16 employees in this state, I would move it across the line.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said he is confident that the two chambers will reconcile the differences between the Senate and House versions of the paid leave bills.