When firefighters arrived, they found several floors of the home engulfed in flames. Two people who were inside the home that caught fire managed to escape on their own, according to Laura Rinehart, a spokeswoman for the Loudoun County fire department.
But a third person who was also in the home is still unaccounted for, Rinehart said. The two residents who escaped were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
Crews were on the scene and dealing with hot spots. Nine adults and two children were displaced, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.