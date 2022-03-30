Elsheikh was “a simple ISIS fighter,” his attorney Edward MacMahon said in his opening statement Wednesday at the outset of a trial that could last through April. “Mr. Elsheikh was not a member of the ‘Beatles’ and not involved in the kidnapping, torture and deaths of any of these individuals.” The Islamic State is also known as ISIS.

Elsheikh is the only one of the four on trial. Executioner Mohammed Emwazi, better known as “Jihadi John,” died in a drone strike in 2015. Aine Davis is in prison in Turkey. Alexanda Kotey pleaded guilty in Alexandria last year.

Although they always wore masks, the British captors stood out as “utterly terrifying” compared with other guards, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Gibbs said in his opening statement. The group beat, waterboarded and tortured hostages, Gibbs said. European hostages who were released in exchange for ransoms are expected to testify about that treatment during the trial, as will a woman from the Yazidi minority group who escaped captivity.

The witnesses shared prison cells from 2012 to 2014 with American and British hostages who did not survive. Three Americans — journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid worker Peter Kassig — were beheaded by Emwazi, and their deaths were displayed in harrowing propaganda videos. A fourth, aid worker Kayla Mueller, died in unknown circumstances after being enslaved and sexually assaulted by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Gibbs said. Pictures of her body were sent to her family. Elsheikh is charged with involvement in all four deaths.

Prosecutors will not show “the most graphic images” in court, Gibbs said, but they will be available for jurors to view on their own.

The evidence will be “beyond heartbreaking and horrific,” MacMahon agreed, showing “horrible, despicable and senseless acts — the willful mistreatment of human beings by other human beings.” He said there was “no doubt” that Elsheikh joined the Islamic State. But he said that what Elsheikh told journalists and what hostages describe will be “inconsistent.” He suggested Elsheikh admitted to involvement in the hostage-taking only to avoid being put on trial in Iraq.

To prove otherwise, prosecutors plan to show the portions of media interviews alongside encrypted messages from Emwazi to his brother in London and admissions he made to FBI agents.