But, she said Tuesday night, they had “no luck.”

They will try again Wednesday when tides are expected to be higher, and may make the effort easier. The “few extra feet of water” could help, Reaves said.

After several days of dredging mud from around the hull, authorities made their first effort Tuesday to refloat the ship, working for hours, Reaves said.

Story continues below advertisement

Work went on from around noon until evening, she said.

Advertisement

The Ever Forward ran aground after leaving Baltimore for Norfolk on March 13. It apparently missed a turn in the deep channel leading down the bay.

It became lodged on the bay bottom north of the Bay Bridge. The site where it ran aground was outside the channel and it had not been considered an impediment to navigation.

But it is readily visible from shore on the western side of the bay, and has become something of a spectacle. Its deck, the length of three football fields, is stacked high with cargo containers, many of them green.

It was unclear Tuesday night whether the hours of effort to free the vessel held up shipping in the bay.

Story continues below advertisement

World attention was focused a year ago on a ship in the same commercial fleet, the Evergreen line, that became stuck in the Suez Canal.

The grounding of that ship, the Ever Given, disrupted global maritime traffic by blocking a key shipping route for almost a week before it was freed.