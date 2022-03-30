Hyattsville police and Prince George’s County police went to the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway in the Hyattsville area about 6:30 p.m. Friday in response to a shooting inside, police said. Dockery was found with a gunshot wound in a clothing store and was pronounced dead there.
The mall was evacuated after the shooting.
Police said investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and whether the teens knew Dockery. The shooting may have started with a dispute, according to Prince George’s police, who investigate homicides that occur in Hyattsville.