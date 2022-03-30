Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal shooting that occurred inside the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville, Md., on Friday evening, Prince George’s County police said.

Two 16-year-olds from D.C., whom authorities did not name, have been charged as adults with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses in the killing of Daquan Dockery, 22, of D.C., police said. They were arrested Wednesday morning in D.C. with the help of city police and are awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, police said.