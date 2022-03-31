Pogiboy pop-up at Service Bar: Pogiboy, the delicious Filipino American fast-casual mash-up from Bad Saint veterans Tom Cunanan and Paolo Dungca, has been the breakout star of the downtown food hall the Block. This week, they’re heading up Vermont Avenue NW to one of D.C.’s top cocktail bars for a special pop-up. Two menus will be available: From 5 to 10 p.m., options include a pogi-glizzy dog with smoked Gouda and house fiesta sauce, and fries covered in pimento cheese fondue; the late-night menu, offered from 10 to midnight, contains smaller bites, such as lumpia and koji inasal skewers. Given the stellar drinks that flow from Service Bar on a regular night, this should be a memorable evening. 5 p.m. to midnight. Free admission.

Cherry Night: Cherry Night brings tastes of the National Cherry Blossom Festival to bars and restaurants around D.C., each of which puts its own spin on the celebrations. Look for live jazz, open-mic poetry and pink cocktails at the Anacostia branch of Busboys and Poets; a Kirin Ichiban beer garden at Wunder Garten; cocktails and brass-driven music from Too Much Talent Band at Metrobar; the release of City-State Brewing’s new Blossom Kolsch beer at Dew Drop Inn; and a night of yakitori grilling, sake cocktails and a DJ at Hotel Monaco’s Dirty Habit bar. Times vary. Free admission.

Richie Ramone at the Runaway: The owners of Slash Run, the low-key Petworth haunt loved for its punk shows and quirky burgers, opened their second venue in Brookland on March 19. The Runaway is a two-level spot with a spacious back deck, pinball, stacked burgers and, of course, a large stage for live music. The inaugural concert features rock-and-roll royalty: Richie Ramone, the drummer for the legendary Ramones in the mid-1980s, and his current band. Ramone played on three albums with the New York punks, including “Too Tough to Die,” and wrote the cult favorite “Somebody Put Something in My Drink.” Public Nature and BBQT open. 8 to 11 p.m. $10.

2022 NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert: Each year, the National Endowment for the Arts honors a small group of artists with the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowships, recognizing “living legends who have made exceptional contributions to the advancement of jazz.” This year’s class includes vocalist Cassandra Wilson, bassist Stanley Clarke, saxophonist Donald Harrison Jr. and drummer Billy Hart — a D.C. native. A concert paying tribute to the quartet, held in San Francisco, will be streamed free on the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s website. 10:30 p.m. Free; registration recommended.

Friday, April 1

U.S. Botanic Garden conservatory reopens: After a closure of more than two years, the U.S. Botanic Garden reopens its indoor conservatory, including the Garden Court, known for its fountains, and the Tropics, the rainforest sitting beneath a 93-foot glass dome. Look for a new exhibit, “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World,” and a new shop run by Friends of the U.S. Botanic Garden and local plant boutique Rewild. Most events, such as “Can My Cat Nibble That?” (April 9) and the popular “Ask an Expert” Q&A series (April 21), will remain virtual for now. Outdoor gardens, including those across the street in Bartholdi Park, are open as usual. Conservatory open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Carpathia Folk Dance Ensemble at the Kennedy Center: For the better part of a decade, the Carpathia Folk Dance Ensemble has been a highlight of the annual Ukrainian Festival in Baltimore. The dancers’ acrobatic dips, high kicks, spins and lifts always captivate the crowd — which isn’t easy when you’re competing with pierogi-eating contests and stands of home-cooked food prepared by local Ukrainian churches. In the past month, Carpathia has found a new mission beyond spreading a love of Ukrainian culture: The group performs to raise awareness and money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. This free performance at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage features dances from Ukraine and across Central Europe, honoring countries that are hosting Ukrainian refugees, including Poland and North Macedonia. A live stream is also available through the Kennedy Center’s website. 6 p.m. Free.

The Duke and the Count with the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra: The Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra kicks off Jazz Appreciation Month with a virtual concert honoring two of the most important bandleaders in jazz history: Edward Kennedy “Duke” Ellington and William James “Count” Basie. Despite their relative fame, their styles were markedly different. Basie’s bands swung hard, with a deep groove that sounds effortless to the untrained ear. Beyond his contributions to the jazz canon, Ellington embraced longer pieces with more complex orchestration and arrangements than his rivals. This streaming performance includes “an informative lecture,” as well as music from both the Ellington and Basie songbooks. 7 to 8:30 p.m. $25.

We Fought the Big One’s 18th anniversary party at Marx Cafe: There aren’t many DJ nights left in D.C. that can boast about approaching two decades in the game — and even fewer that have been at the same venue the whole time, pandemic notwithstanding. We Fought the Big One is a survivor. Dedicated to a John Peel-ish selection of post-punk, new wave, synth-pop and obscure indie rock, WFTBO doesn’t ride trends as much as it mines obscure corners of forgotten vinyl and import CDs, looking to turn listeners on to something they haven’t heard before. To mark 18 years at Mount Pleasant’s Marx Cafe, the crew is hosting a live performance by Vivien Goldman, whose 1981 single “Launderette” is a perfect slab of dub-heavy post-punk weirdness in the vein of Public Image Ltd. The Washington Post’s Chris Richards reviewed a Goldman performance last summer: “She appeared as comfortable in front of a crowd as she was in her music, making everything feel as casual, intimate and high-hearted as a night of karaoke with close friends.” Don’t miss all-night happy hour on Chimay and Bitburger beers. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free; donations accepted.

Saturday, April 2

Bloomaroo at the Wharf: The Wharf’s restaurants and recreational options continue celebrating the return of spring weather and the cherry blossoms — it’s tough to miss the pink kayaks heading out from the boathouse and the flowering trees across the water on Hains Point — but the annual Bloomaroo festival is when everything comes together, with live music on three stages, including the Chuck Brown Band; a pop-up roller rink; karaoke; beer gardens; and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. 2 to 9 p.m. Free.

Petals in the Park/Blossoms After Dark at Franklin Square: The freshly renovated Franklin Square gets its public close-up Saturday during Petals in the Park, a day-long event with picnicking, family-friendly entertainment and a makers market. Once the sun goes down, the scene transforms into Blossoms After Dark, a party with live music, cocktails, Insta-worthy settings and a market of vendors. 2 to 10 p.m. Free.

Art Blooms at Mosaic District: Singing princesses! Family dance parties! Marching bands! Outdoor yoga! The Mosaic District’s two-day Art Blooms festival features all of the above, as well as a market with 90 vintage shops and makers, beer and wine gardens, a farmers market, cover bands, crafting stations and cooking demos. A free shuttle runs from Dunn Loring Metro Station to Mosaic. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Cherry Blossom Outdoor Concert at the Enid A. Haupt Garden: The Freer Gallery of Art exhibition “Mind Over Matter: Zen in Medieval Japan” inspired Japanese musician and composer Yumi Kurosawa to create a new work, which will be unveiled during a free outdoor concert in the Enid A. Haupt Garden on Saturday. Kurosawa, who performs on a 20-string instrument called the koto, is joined by Emil Israel Chudnovsky (violin) and Yimin Miao (Chinese flute) for a program featuring classical Japanese and Chinese music. 1 and 3 p.m. Free.

Kenny Endo at the Kennedy Center: The sound of traditional taiko drumming reverberates throughout the Cherry Blossom Festival, but no one plays the taiko quite like Kenny Endo, a master percussionist who brings a jazz and funk edge to performances with his ensemble. He visits the Kennedy Center on Saturday for a free show on the Millennium Stage. 6 p.m. Free.

ALX Dog Walk in Old Town Alexandria: Dogs of all shapes and sizes are invited to take a Saturday morning stroll along the Potomac River during the first ALX Dog Walk. The two-mile walk, which raises money to beautify city parks and plant trees, starts in Oronoco Bay Park and heads to Robinson Landing, where the dogs parade past a panel of judges before returning to Oronoco Bay for a post-walk party with music, treats and an awards ceremony. There, pups will be honored in categories such as biggest ears, fluffiest tail and coolest costume. Monte Durham, the fashion director on “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” and owner of Old Town’s Salon Monte, is an honorary co-chair of the event, so make sure your four-legged friend looks extra stylish. 8 a.m. $25-$35; ages 12 and younger walk free with a registered adult.

Abbondanza! A Springtime Natural Wine Party at Sonny’s Pizza: The Sicilian-inspired slices aren’t the only thing you’re encouraged to order at Sonny’s Pizza. The Park View eatery is evangelical about natural wines, too, and offers regulars the chance to subscribe to a monthly natural wine club, which, of course, provides a free pie along with two to four bottles. Sonny’s also hosts natural wine festivals, dubbed Abbondanza!, on its to-die-for back patio. This spring edition finds seven wine importers and distributors bringing a selection of natural wines for unlimited sampling, as well as ciders from Anxo and beers from Other Half. Pair the drinks with free pizza or topped focaccia, and then get down with a DJ. The $85 VIP tickets include entry at noon instead of 1 p.m. and access to additional wines. 1 to 4 p.m. $65-$85.

DuPont Brass at Union Stage: DuPont Brass has made the rounds in its 11 years on the scene. It’s gone from Metro stations, to clubs and theaters, to U Street’s annual Funk Parade. But this time when the omnivorous 10-piece band hits D.C.’s Union Stage, those rounds will cover a lot more ground. The April 2 concert is the capstone of the group’s first five-city tour. It’s a big step for what began as a street-busking brass quintet, playing for commuters in hopes of paying for their Howard University educations. They set up a regular perch near the Dupont Circle south Metro entrance, even naming themselves for it (although they appeared at several other stations as well), and built a repertoire of jazz, funk and pop songs. Tips came flowing in, and so did requests to play gigs elsewhere. 7 p.m. $20.

Maxo Kream at Union Stage: As a rapper, Maxo Kream is both a journalist and a journaler, chronicling his trials and tribulations and those of his family and community. After a particularly rough couple of years — his grandmother was hospitalized for covid-19, and he lost his brother to gun violence and a cousin to suicide — the 32-year-old Houston talent had plenty of reasons to put pen to paper to pacify pain on his latest album, “Weight of the World.” As always, Maxo’s syrup-thick voice and consonance-heavy flow detail the wheeling and dealing of a life on the street, with an introspective approach most save for therapy. When he raps, “I’ve been splurgin’ on my mama and that’s the … problem, it don’t help her with trauma,” it sounds like a breakthrough. 10 p.m. $25-$40.

Sunday, April 3

Sun Ra Arkestra at Wild Days: Sunday can traditionally be used as a time of contemplation. If you head to the Eaton DC rooftop bar on Sunday afternoon, you can thank the cosmos for 97-year-old Marshall Allen, the leader of the legendary Sun Ra Arkestra. Allen has been guiding the visionary jazz group for more than a quarter-century and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon if he can help it. “Like the virus going on right now, it don’t bother me,” Allen told The Post in 2020. “I’m used to staying in the house, doing the work, because I have much work to do to keep Sun Ra’s music alive.” Let’s hope that work trumpets across this earthly plane for many years to come. 4 p.m. $50.

School of Thought Showcase at the Kennedy Center: The Roots continue their residency at the Kennedy Center with frontman Black Thought leading a weekend-long workshop for young, aspiring MCs to improve their flow and lyricism. There’s about 35 years of musical evidence to show why Black Thought is an apt teacher for the next generation, but you can listen to this viral 2017 freestyle if you need a refresher. The workshop concludes on Sunday with a performance from his pupils in the Terrace Theater, where you might get the chance to see a future vital voice of rap before anyone else. 7:30 p.m. $15-$25.

Sakura Sunday: A Japanese market is the centerpiece of National Harbor’s afternoon festival, which includes Japanese music, a tea ceremony, demonstrations and cultural performances. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Vijay Iyer and Craig Taborn at the Phillips Collection: Twenty years ago, Vijay Iyer and Craig Taborn came together as part of avant-garde saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell’s Note Factory ensemble, in which the pianist-composer-bandleaders had to balance the complexities of composition and improvisation. “Our duo formed in the crucible of that band … in pursuit of music unique to its moment of creation,” the pair later noted about their 2019 album, “The Transitory Poems.” True to its title, the live album collects fleeting moments of spontaneous virtuosity that were inspired by and in tribute to influences as varied as free jazz pioneer Cecil Taylor and painter-sculptor Jack Whitten. This intimate concert is sold out, but the experience can still be streamed from home. 4 p.m. In-person sold out, live stream $10-$15.

The Love Celebration featuring DJ Kid Capri at the Mayflower Club: Legendary New York DJ Kid Capri has been hustling for more than three decades, turning the acclaimed mix tapes that he sold on the streets into a major label deal, working with Boogie Down Productions, Rakim and Jay-Z — to whom he gave “Hard Knock Life” — and serving as the house DJ on “Def Comedy Jam.” But before you think of Kid Capri in purely nostalgic terms, you should know that he has a new album, “The Love,” which is his first solo release in almost 25 years, led by the single “Uptown.” He’ll be spinning at the Mayflower Club during a day party. 3 to 9 p.m. $10-$20.

Poppy at Fillmore Silver Spring: Like many of her contemporaries, Poppy first came to prominence on YouTube. But instead of homespun acoustic covers, the singer-songwriter mined the uncanny valley, delivering androidlike ASMR from an all-white virtual world. Her music mixes those art-school underpinnings with the genre agnosticism common to her cohort. On the 2020 album “I Disagree,” she paired her saccharine-sweet vocals with speed metal, mall punk, surf rock and teeny-bop pop, sometimes on the same song. She returned in 2021 with “Flux,” an album seemingly less concerned with persona and more with songwriting and singing that sounds like a survey of ’90s alt-rock. On slow-burning album closer “Never Find My Place,” she sings, “I know that I will be fine if I never find my place” — and she might have found it. 8 p.m. $27.

Monday, April 4

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at National Geographic: Short films about unforgettable outdoor adventures — climbing in Yosemite; skiing through Slovakian rock caves; rowing a boat through the Grand Canyon; getting very, very close to Alaskan grizzlies — are the heart of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival, which returns to National Geographic’s headquarters for a series of screenings. Each of the three programs includes six or seven films, which range from 4 minutes to almost an hour, and is repeated once. Through April 9. 7 p.m. each night. $35.

Tuesday, April 5

National Capital New Play Festival at Round House Theatre: This inaugural festival of original work in repertory propels Round House Theatre into the admirable ranks of companies pumping extra resources into new drama. The festival includes full productions of Charly Evon Simpson’s “It’s Not a Trip It’s a Journey,” directed by Nicole A. Watson, and Tim J. Lord’s “We Declare You a Terrorist … ,” with co-direction by Jared Mezzocchi and Round House Artistic Director Ryan Rilette. The offerings will also feature readings of new works by playwrights Marvin González de León, Morgan Gould, Mary Kathryn Nagle and Mfoniso Udofia, working with composer Nehemiah Luckett. Through May 8. Prices vary; ticket packages available.

Emily St. John Mandel at Sixth and I: Two of Emily St. John Mandel’s novels ended up on many lockdown reading lists. “Station Eleven” imagined a pandemic dystopia (and became an HBO Max series), while “The Glass Hotel” centered around a Ponzi scheme. The author’s latest, “Sea of Tranquility,” leaves Earth’s orbit to explore time travel and moon colonies. Book critic Maureen Corrigan will chat with Mandel about her newest book at Sixth and I, and you can attend in person or via live stream. (Masks and proof of coronavirus vaccination are required for in-person attendance.) 7 p.m. $20-$35 in-person, $12-$32 virtual.