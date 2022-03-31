A new Henrico County police officer was killed and two others in his patrol car were critically injured Wednesday night when their car was struck by a pickup truck while crossing an intersection in Henrico, police said.

Officer Trey Marshall Sutton, 24, had just graduated from the police academy in February, Henrico police officials said, and was driving a patrol car along with his field training officer and a person they had just arrested. Henrico Chief Eric D. English said in a news conference Thursday that the two officers were taking their passenger to the county sheriff’s office to be booked.

About 8:30 p.m., as Sutton drove the cruiser west on Wilkinson Road in the Chamberlayne area north of Richmond, the cruiser collided with a Dodge pickup truck headed south on Chamberlayne Road. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Sutton, the other officer and their passenger all were hospitalized in critical condition, and Sutton later died.

No one had been charged in the crash as of Thursday evening and the name of the pickup truck driver was not released. English said that investigators did not think drugs or alcohol were involved, and he declined to provide specifics on how the crash occurred.