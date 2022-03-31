About 8:30 p.m., as Sutton drove the cruiser west on Wilkinson Road in the Chamberlayne area north of Richmond, the cruiser collided with a Dodge pickup truck headed south on Chamberlayne Road. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Sutton, the other officer and their passenger all were hospitalized in critical condition, and Sutton later died.

No one had been charged in the crash as of Thursday evening and the name of the pickup truck driver was not released. English said that investigators did not think drugs or alcohol were involved, and he declined to provide specifics on how the crash occurred.