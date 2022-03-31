Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Burrell laid out the terms of the plea deal in a March 14 letter to D.C. Superior Court Judge Maribeth Raffinan:

If Shipley agrees to plead guilty to first-degree sexual abuse of a secondary education student and possession of a sexual performance by a minor, prosecutors would not pursue the remaining charges of sex abuse against him. Convictions for those two felonies would require Shipley to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

If Shipley accepts the offer, the letter said, he “must not oppose” the reading of impact statements from the community and one of the former rowers at his sentencing. At that time, it would be up to the judge to decide whether Shipley would serve jail time — and if so, for how long.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors and Shipley’s defense attorneys have been in plea deal negotiations for months. Burrell reported Thursday that Shipley’s attorney had made a counter-offer, which was rejected. His lawyer did not respond to calls for comment.

The brief hearing marked Shipley’s first court appearance since he was arrested on Aug. 24 and then released. Shipley, who attended the hearing virtually, kept his camera turned off.

Burrell asked that the judge set a new date for Shipley to either accept or reject the government’s original offer. The new deadline is May 2.

Shipley, a three-time All-Met Coach of the Year, led Whitman’s winning crew program for nearly two decades, sending girls on to row at Yale, Brown, MIT and other elite universities. The club team was parent-run and parent-funded. Shipley was paid a base salary of $34,500, plus $10,000 for summer coaching, in addition to the $101,656 he earned from Montgomery County for teaching.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Twice the volunteer parent board launched investigations into Shipley’s behavior after complaints from parents and athletes, including a 2018 rumor that he was having a sexual relationship with a girl on the team. Both times Shipley managed to hold on to his job — largely because of the program’s success, former rowers and parents said.

The parent board later apologized for rehiring Shipley after complaints about his toxic behavior.

“While it is easy to point fingers with 20/20 hindsight, it is important to remember that the individual responsible here is Kirk Shipley,” board president Dave Charlton said in November.

Shipley was arrested in August after two former rowers — one was 17 when she graduated in 2013, the other was 18 when she graduated in 2018 — came forward to report their abuse to police. The allegations sent shock waves through Bethesda, an affluent Maryland suburb near D.C.

The 14-page criminal complaint against Shipley included 152 text messages — many of them graphic in nature — the coach exchanged with the two teens. The text messages showed how Shipley had flattered and encouraged them, making the girls feel special, before sexually pursuing them at the end of their senior years, the criminal complaint said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As news of Shipley’s arrest spread, former rowers created a private Facebook group, where they recalled experiences with the coach that they hadn’t perceived as abusive at the time. An 18-year-old — who had graduated in 2021 — said she believed that Shipley had been grooming her. Another 18-year-old — also a 2021 graduate — recalled how Shipley, after learning she had attempted suicide, crassly asked how she had tried to do so.