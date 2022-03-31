“It will lead to better outcomes for trafficking victims, improve resiliency for survivors, and ensure our justice system is focused on true offenders and not on victims,” Del. Brooke E. Lierman (D-Baltimore City), the bill’s longtime champion, testified Tuesday before the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

Between 2010 and 2020, 110 youths were arrested for prostitution and commercialized vice in the state, according to the University of Maryland SAFE Center for Human Trafficking Survivors. Thirty-three of those arrested were 15 or younger.

Advocates and survivors have been trying to end those arrests for years. In 2021, Maryland received one of the lowest ratings in the country from Shared Hope International, an anti-trafficking organization, when it came to protecting trafficked children. Virginia, too, still allows minors to be criminalized for being sold for sex, and a similar safe harbor bill failed to pass there this year.

In D.C., the law is in line with federal statute, which states that children cannot consent to being involved in commercial sex. While adult victims need to prove force, fraud or coercion, children meet the definition for sex trafficking any time sex is traded for anything of value, including cash, food or a place to stay.

The new Maryland law would go even further than focusing only on charges of prostitution. Because exploited children often commit other crimes at the direction of their traffickers or while attempting to escape their abusers, many states have expanded safe harbor to other charges victims frequently face.

In Maryland’s proposed safe harbor bill, minors who can show a judge that their actions were a direct result of being trafficked can have charges dismissed for drug possession, trespassing, theft, public assistance fraud, driving without a license, disorderly conduct, unauthorized use of a vehicle and other low-level offenses.

During hearings on safe harbor earlier this month, lawmakers heard from sex-trafficking survivor Elizabeth Kimbel, 33, who stressed how the manipulation and control that traffickers exert over their victims leads to other crimes.

“You only know what he has been telling you. It is instilled in you, literally beat into you that you are a criminal,” Kimbel said in an interview. “I will have scars on my body, brain and soul forever.”

After her testimony, the House passed the bill 126-5. The Senate, which already heard testimony on a similar bill from Sen. Susan C. Lee (D-Montgomery), is expected to advance the House bill before the legislative session ends April 11. The bill will then go to Gov. Larry Hogan (R), whose spokesperson said he will “consider the legislation should it reach his desk.”

Although similar bills were deemed controversial in years past, this version of safe harbor has bipartisan support and the backing of advocates, prosecutors and public defenders.

Until this legislative session, the strongest force against safe harbor was the state’s prosecutors, who argued that the threat of criminal charges should be kept as an option to persuade victims to testify against traffickers.

Survivors of trafficking and those who work with them argued that such tactics rarely work. Jessica Emerson, who runs the Human Trafficking Prevention Project at the University of Baltimore School of Law, testified that this approach only confirms to victims what their trafficker is likely to have told them: Authorities won’t help you if you try to escape.

“Trust us when we say that incarceration is not the way to protect these youth and that they are not more likely to cooperate with prosecutors if threatened with jail time,” Emerson told lawmakers earlier this month.

Police and prosecutors also worried that arresting exploited youths was the only way to quickly get them into a safe place and connect them to supportive resources. Many contended that without the juvenile justice system, there wasn’t a clear alternative for where victims could go.

To fix that, the state established a regional navigator program in 2019. Under the program, every county has a designated organization that responds any time a potentially sexually exploited child is found.

When police officers or service providers suspect a person under 24 may be involved in commercial sex, they are obligated to contact the regional navigator, who ensures that person is connected to needed services.

With these changes in place, the Maryland State’s Attorneys Association signed on to support safe harbor this time.

“Now that we’ve seen the effectiveness of the regional navigator program, we believe this bill will lead to more prosecutions of sex traffickers and those exploiting our children,” said Joyce King, chief counsel at the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The state’s public defenders support the bill but wish it also provided protection for additional victims. There have been many notable cases across the country in which sex-trafficking victims killed their abusers to escape. In Maryland, those crimes and other violent crimes would not qualify for safe harbor.

The bill also doesn’t provide protection for children who qualify as human-trafficking victims because they are being forced into selling drugs or doing other kinds of work.

“We are sending the message to children who are victims of drug or labor trafficking that there are no resources for them, that they should feel ashamed … and that they are a delinquent child who should be detained, even if they were forced into this,” said public defender Michal Gross.

All sides agree that even if safe harbor becomes law, the challenges of working with trafficked youths won’t be eliminated.

Advocates question whether traumatized teenagers will be willing and able to prove “by a preponderance of the evidence” that they have been trafficked so that their crimes can be dismissed under safe harbor. Like those who experience domestic violence, victims of sex trafficking often feel bonded to and indebted to their abusers. They may be afraid to share what they have endured — or they may not even know that what has happened to them is trafficking.

“Our laws are not compatible with the way brainwashing and trauma occurs,” said Amelia Rubenstein, who oversees direct services at the SAFE Center. “For teenagers, especially, the process of recognizing there is exploitation going on can take years.”

Instead, Rubenstein said, it will be up to the police officers, public defenders, prosecutors, social workers and judges to recognize when a minor might qualify for safe harbor protection.

The bill comes with no funding to train those groups about how the law should work.