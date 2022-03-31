Unkenholz, of Hanover, Md., was arrested Thursday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland. He was charged with 13 counts each of willful transmission of national defense information and willful retention of national defense information. Federal court records did not indicate whether Unkenholz is represented by a lawyer.

The nature of the material that he allegedly emailed is not disclosed in the indictment, and it is unclear whether the woman, identified in court documents only as “R.F.,” has been charged in the case. In announcing the indictment, the U.S. attorney’s office provided only a bare-bones account of what allegedly occurred. Marcia Murphy, a spokeswoman for the office, said authorities had no additional comment.