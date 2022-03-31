Unkenholz, of Hanover, Md., was arrested Thursday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland. He was charged with 13 counts each of willful transmission of national defense information and willful retention of national defense information. Federal court records did not indicate whether Unkenholz is represented by a lawyer.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The nature of the material that he allegedly emailed is not disclosed in the indictment, and it is unclear whether the woman, identified in court documents only as “R.F.,” has been charged in the case. In announcing the indictment, the U.S. attorney’s office provided only a bare-bones account of what allegedly occurred. Marcia Murphy, a spokeswoman for the office, said authorities had no additional comment.

The unidentified woman had top secret/sensitive compartmented information clearance while working for a private company from about April 2016 to about June 2019, the indictment says, but from about July 2019 to about January 2021, while working for a different company, she “did not hold a security clearance.”

Even when she had top secret/sensitive compartmented information clearance, authorities said, she was not authorized to receive the information that Unkenholz allegedly sent to her on her company email addresses.