Lee, who lives in Northeast, was taken into custody by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday. It could not be determined if he has an attorney.

The victim, 54-year-old Pamela Thomas, was with her son in the back seat of a gray Nissan Rogue being driven by her sister, Marilyn Walker, with a cake and a pan of fried chicken wings in the front passenger seat.

They were headed to Walker’s home in Capitol Heights, traveling north on Division Avenue near Marvin Gaye Park, and were less than a mile away from their destination, when police said a bullet shattered a window and struck Thomas, who fell into her son’s lap.

Walker, 56, had seen a young man run past her SUV as she sat in stop-and-go traffic, and she heard the “pow, pow, pow, pow” of gunfire that she realized moments later had taken her sister’s life.

“My momma’s been shot! My momma’s been shot!” the boy screamed.

He was among at least seven children who have witnessed the fatal shooting of their parents or guardians in the District this year.

Now, Walker said an arrest brings some relief.

“Oh, I’m so happy, so happy,” Walker said. “You know, I was very angry for a long time. But now that they made an arrest, I thank God for that.”

Referring to the alleged gunman, Walker said: “I pray for his family. I pray for him. I pray that he gets the help he needs while he’s in the institution. I forgive him, too. I do. I forgive him. And I pray he will seek knowledge, wherever’s he going.”

At a news conference Friday, Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict described the shooting as an “absolute tragedy.” He added the shooting is “why we are so passionate about removing illegal guns from our community.”

Benedict said detectives have made arrests in 11 of the District’s 41 homicides this year. He urged victims of gun violence to have “hope and patience” that all the cases will be resolved.

Capt. Kevin Kentish, a supervisor in the homicide unit, said police had initially thought two people had been shooting at each other.

But he said further investigation revealed that two people from rival neighborhoods clashed, and one fired at the other.

“During the firing of the gunshots, Pamela Thomas was caught in the middle,” Kentish said.

Kentish said police have not yet identified the intended target of the shooting.

Another of Thomas’s sisters, Rochell Brewer, said of the charge filed: “I only hope it sticks. You know how they arrest these boys and then sometimes they get off. Well, we’re all hoping that don’t happen this time.”

The family is still struggling. Thomas was one of 12 siblings. One sister said that about two weeks after Thomas was killed, their brother, 68-year-old Ronald Thomas, died of a heart attack.

They said Thomas’s son is living with one of his adult siblings.

“He’s doing okay,” Walker said. “He’s seeing a psychiatrist, so he’s getting counseling. He’ll be okay. I pray he will.”

The police still have Walker’s Nissan Rogue. She has since bought an older, used SUV.