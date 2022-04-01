The announcement comes as Bowser seeks a third consecutive term as mayor in a city where displacement of longtime residents remains a top concern. In a February Washington Post poll, 14 percent of D.C. residents called housing, or the cost of housing, the city’s top problem — second only to crime — although that number is down from 23 percent in 2019. More than 6 in 10 residents rated Bowser negatively for her performance in creating and maintaining affordable housing, and her opponents have criticized her administration’s efforts to prevent low- to moderate-income residents from being priced out of their homes.

Bowser’s newest initiative aims to alleviate racial inequities in homeownership, which her administration said is “increasingly out of reach for Black first-time home buyers.” Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio pointed to new data provided by the Urban Institute, a Washington think tank, that shows between 2016 and 2020 a first-time home buyer with the average household income of a White resident in D.C. — about $194,700 — could afford more than 70 percent of homes sold in the District, including all homes sold in predominantly Black wards 7 and 8.

In contrast, a first-time home buyer with the income of an average Black D.C. household — about $72,900 — could afford just 8.4 percent sold in that time frame, Falcicchio said.

It’s a discrepancy that has widened since the period between 2010 and 2014, when a first-time home buyer with the average White household income could afford 67 percent of homes sold in the district, while those with the average Black household income could afford 9.3 percent.

“Mayor Bowser will task the strike force with recommending policies and programs to overcome historic injustices that we as a city and as a nation have failed to address and led to the racial wealth gap,” Falcicchio said in a statement.

Falcicchio said the city’s housing agencies, including the D.C. Housing Authority and Department of Housing and Community Development, among others, will be charged with carrying out the group’s recommendations starting in the fall.

He said the strike force’s work will be supplemented by researchers from the Urban Institute as well as Howard University, who will assess the effectiveness of city’s other signature housing programs, like the Home Purchase Assistance Program (HPAP) for first-time home buyers and an inclusionary zoning program aimed at boosting the city’s affordable housing stock.