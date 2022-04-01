In the latest sign of the District’s growing dependence on outside entities to process key evidence, the U.S. attorney for D.C., Matthew M. Graves, announced on Monday that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will perform drug testing for evidence submitted by city prosecutors. The change came months after Anthony Crispino, interim director of the Department of Forensic Sciences, testified at a city council hearing that a contract to outsource forensic chemistry work was “on hold.”

At a budget oversight hearing on Thursday, Crispino told council members that the proposed 2023 fiscal year funding would be enough to support ongoing work toward reaccreditation. The city’s contribution to the lab would increase nearly 9 percent from $28.4 million in fiscal 2022 to $30.9 million in fiscal 2023.

“DFS has dedicated itself to the reforms in quality assurance processes necessary to obtain reaccreditation while continuing to deliver on our mission,” he said. “Funding levels provided will continue to support our current productivity levels.”

Crispino, who took over the department in May, said he hopes to apply for reaccreditation for at least two units in the crime lab by the end of this fiscal year.

The Department of Forensic Sciences includes a public health lab, which handles testing of diseases like the coronavirus, and a crime lab tasked with analyzing evidence collected in criminal investigations. The crime lab has been functionally closed since last April, when it lost its accreditation amid reports of analyzing errors and poor quality control. Eight months later, Virginia-based consulting firm SNA International, which was hired by the city, released an incriminating report that criticized operations at the lab since its opening in 2012. The report recommended complete overhauls of parts of the forensics arm. As of Thursday, according to Crispino, 30 percent of positions across the agency were vacant.

The years-long breakdown at the crime lab could have serious implications. Bowser has committed to a sweeping review of criminal convictions dating back to the crime lab’s establishment in 2012, fearing that past errors could have led to wrongful convictions. She convened an ad hoc committee in December that has been meeting regularly to determine who should lead that effort.

The absence of a functioning crime lab has also meant the city has outsourced much of its evidence processing. At the oversight hearing, D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chairs the judiciary committee, listed at least seven external partners contracted with the city to analyze evidence. The proposed budget includes more than $1.5 million to hire a consultant and pay for third-party help that will help prevent further backlogs in the District’s court system.

On Thursday, Crispino also provided an update on the crime lab’s digital evidence unit, which the SNA report concluded had a “lack of competent management practices,” and “unvalidated methods for performing acquisitions, extractions, examinations and analyzes of digital evidence.”

Crispino said he plans to transfer two digital evidence unit employees to D.C. police, though Allen asked if the police department was accredited to perform digital evidence work. Crispino said it is not.

“I’m trying to understand, in what ways are we actually solving the problem,” Allen said Thursday, “or are we just moving things around?”