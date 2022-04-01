(iStock)A 37-year-old man has died after being assaulted Sunday in the Langley Park area, Prince George’s County police said.Police identified the victim as Olivio Vail, of no fixed address. His death has been ruled a homicide, police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightOfficers responded to an assault report about 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of 14th Avenue, police said. They found Vail unresponsive and with trauma outside an apartment building. He died Wednesday.Police said an autopsy determined the cause of death as blunt force trauma.An investigation is ongoing.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...