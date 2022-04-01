Story continues below advertisement

Gov. Larry Hogan (R), though, hasn’t acted on the revised version one way or another. And Battaglia said Friday that she can’t issue an opinion on a piece of legislation that hasn’t been enacted into law.

“It has nothing to do with ruling on the merits,” Battaglia said of her decision.

Hogan had vetoed the original map passed in December, but Democratic lawmakers overrode his objection.

Whatever map is chosen in Maryland would remain in effect for the next decade. The ramifications for the midterm elections could be high, as national Democrats cling to control of the U.S. House.

Democrats currently have a 7-1 advantage in Maryland. The map Battaglia struck down would have put the sole Republican, Rep. Andy Harris on the Eastern Shore, in jeopardy. But the alternate map reverses that change while also making the 6th district in Western Maryland, held by Rep. David Trone (D), more competitive.

Battaglia did not say when or whether she would reconsider issuing a ruling if Hogan did sign the new redistricting plan. She also acknowledged that the outcome of the case ultimately will rest with the Court of Appeals — complicating her role for the time being.

A spokesman for the governor said Friday that Hogan “continues to review the legislation, and action could come at any time.”

Hogan has six days from when legislation is presented to him to sign it or veto it; if he takes no action, the map would automatically become law. The alternate map would only be used if Battaglia’s ruling stands, and if she approves the map.

During the hearing, attorneys for the state argued the new map was significantly more compact than the one Battaglia rejected and spliced far fewer counties. Attorneys for the Republican plaintiffs had only one objection — that the lines in the 2nd district, anchored in Baltimore County and held by Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D), appeared to be drawn for political reasons.

At issue: a little protrusion the district makes south into Baltimore city that Battaglia said “sort of looks like India to me,” leading both sides to call it “India,” too.

“Most of District 2 is a really heavily Republican area of the state,” Strider Dickson, an attorney for the Republican plaintiffs, said. “The problem arises when you bring District 2 into Baltimore city — you start to get into more Democratic areas. What it appears has happened here is District 2 has been made far more Democratic than necessary, to affect the outcome of the election in that district.”

Andrea Trento, an assistant attorney general for the state, noted that the reason for the protrusion appeared to be related to the Voting Rights Act, which ensures that large populations of minority voters are able to elect representatives of their choice. The 7th district, which is anchored in Baltimore city, is a majority-minority district, and Trento said the lines affecting neighboring districts were probably drawn to preserve its status as a voting-rights district, even though a court has not mandated that it must be one.

But neither the state nor the plaintiffs had underlying demographic data readily available to make their arguments fully about either district — a lack of information that Battaglia said also made it difficult to assess the new map.