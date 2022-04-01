Maryland would join the District and nine other states, including New Jersey, Washington and Massachusetts, that have created similar job protection programs. President Biden campaigned on establishing a federal paid family leave policy, bringing the country in line with other developed nations, but efforts have stalled on Capitol Hill.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Annapolis, momentum began to build this year after the coronavirus pandemic sharpened a focus on meeting the personal and family needs of health-care workers, and the impact on the workforce when those needs aren’t met. The legislation the Senate passed late Thursday, 31 to 15, left several key questions about the plan unanswered, including how much employees and employers would be responsible for contributing to the fund.

“This is a great day for Maryland workers,” said Myles Hicks, who led a coalition of unions, religious organizations and others advocating for the bills, in a statement.

It remains unclear whether Hogan will sign the bill or veto it. Michael Ricci, a Hogan spoken, said the governor has not taken a position on the measure, which counts among its detractors many Republican state lawmakers and business owners.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s incredibly disappointing to see the General Assembly pass a payroll tax at a time of record inflation and rising prices on everything from a loaf of bread to a gallon of gas,” Mike O’Halloran, state director of Maryland and Delaware for the National Federation of Independent Business, said in a statement. “The legislature is telling small businesses and their employees to stretch their paychecks even further at a time when they can least afford it.”

Under the program, employees would have to use all of the leave offered by their employer, without their job being jeopardized, before receiving leave under the new program.

Looming questions over critical details — how much workers and employers should pay and who should administer the program — result from a compromise between proposals with contrasting approaches.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Senate bill called for employees to cover 75 percent of the costs of the program, with employers paying 25 percent. The final approved bill leaves that issue unresolved; instead, it requires the state labor department to do a cost analysis to figure out how much the program should cost. Another study would decide whether the state or contractor should administer the program.

Republican lawmakers argued the program will squeeze businesses that are still struggling to survive since the pandemic.

Del. April Rose (R-Carroll) compared the bill to going to a car lot and saying: “Tell me how much it cost later and I’ll just sign the check.”

They offered numerous unsuccessful amendments, including a cap of 12 weeks instead of the 24 weeks that would be offered to certain new parents; an allowance for an employer to deny a claim if the worker’s absence will cause an employer “a hardship”; and an exemption for agricultural workers under the H2 visa program.

They argued that people will misuse the benefit, creating bigger problems for businesses struggling with staffing. “If you pay people to stay home, they will,” Del. Brian Chisholm (R-Anne Arundel) said.

Economic Matter Chairman C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) said the bill is for new birth or adoptive parents and employees who have a “serious health problem” or are caring for a family member who is seriously ill. A new parent who used 12 weeks due to a serious illness would be eligible for another 12 weeks to bond with a new child.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Several lawmakers, including Sen. Antonio Hayes (D-Baltimore City), the bill sponsor, told personal stories about the impact of paid leave on their lives during debate. For Hayes, it meant being able to care for his grandmother, who helped raise him and suffers from Alzheimer’s, without worrying about losing his job.

“No individual should ever have to decide between their job and their families need,” he said. “This is a long time coming.”

The bill exempts employers with fewer than 15 workers from having to contribute to the fund, but their full-and part-time employees — who worked more than 680 hours in the last year — would pay into the fund and be eligible to receive the benefit. Wilson objected to efforts to exempt other workers.