Similar suits related to the breach of the Capitol have been brought by Democratic House lawmakers and police officers injured in the rioting by angry supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The riot forced the evacuation and delay of a joint session of Congress meeting to confirm President Biden’s 2020 election victory and led to what authorities said was more than 100 assaults on police and $1 million in damage.

Racine’s suit, the first effort by a government agency to hold individuals and organizations civilly responsible for the violence, added six individuals in an amended complaint filed Friday to the 31 initially named Oath Keepers and Proud Boys defendants. The new defendants include Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was charged in January and who has pleaded not guilty to seditious conspiracy; and Matthew Greene, who in late December became the first Proud Boys member named in a lead criminal conspiracy case to plead guilty and cooperate with U.S. prosecutors.

The suit previously named longtime Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was criminally charged in March in the attack. He has not yet entered a plea but denied any plan to enter the Capitol and was not present in Washington that day.

The expanded lawsuit included details from new federal charging and plea documents and disclosures by the House Select Committee investigating the attack.

“January 6 will remain a horrific stain on our country. But the insurrectionists aren’t getting away with their actions,” Racine said in a emailed statement. "We are holding them accountable in the courts and will force them to pay financial damages and feel financial pain to help deter such an attack from ever happening again.”

Attempts to reach attorneys for Rhodes and Greene were not immediately successful.

Racine has said the goal of the lawsuit is to expose the financing of the groups and secure “full restitution and recompense” for the city of Washington, which has incurred huge costs for treating scores of injured officers. They include D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was shocked with a stun gun as rioters dragged him down the steps of the Capitol. Fanone lost consciousness, and he suffered a heart attack and traumatic brain injury.

“If it so happens that it bankrupts or puts these individuals and entities in financial peril, so be it,” the attorney general said in an interview when the case was filed.

The litigation is modeled after one that won a $26 million verdict in November against more than a dozen of the nation’s most influential white supremacists and hate groups for their role in the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.