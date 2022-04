Firefighters found the home “completely engulfed in flames” upon their arrival, officials said in a statement. Once crews put the fire out and a search was conducted, the woman and infant girl were found dead inside the home, according to Richardson.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of their deaths, she said. Detectives are working with the Maryland fire marshal to figure out the cause and origin of the blaze, and Richardson said the reported assault is also under investigation.