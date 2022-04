A vehicle’s passenger was killed early Saturday in Sterling when the car he was riding in went off the road and rolled several times, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Orlando J. Rodriguez, 23, of Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Three other occupants of the 2020 Nissan Kicks were taken to Reston Hospital Center, where they were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.