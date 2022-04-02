Union leaders said they were drawn to Moore’s “personal history as a Marylander” and his commitment that aligns with the union’s goals for a “world class education for every student.”

“Our students and communities need leadership committed to the promise that no matter their neighborhood they will have the same opportunity to reach their potential,” union president Cheryl Bost said in a statement. “Wes Moore has demonstrated a commitment to unite people whom he leads in the fight for racial, social justice, and to give educators a voice in the decisions and policies that affect education.”

The backing from the MSEA is the latest high-profile endorsement for Moore, who picked up support from Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) last month.

Every Democratic candidate that has won MSEA’s endorsement in recent memory has won the party’s nomination, according to a union official.

MSEA also threw its support behind U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) in his bid for state attorney general and Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) in her race for state comptroller.

Moore received 85 percent of delegates’ votes — well above the 58 percent needed to secure the endorsement. Brown won 96 percent of the vote in a race against former judge and first lady Katie O’Malley, and Lierman captured 98 percent of delegates’ votes in a primary contest against Bowie Mayor Tim Adams.

Eleven Democrats have filed to succeed term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Nine of them completed the process to obtain the endorsement and addressed the union’s assembly Saturday.