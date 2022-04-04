Khan agreed to pay a $100 fine and contribute $250 to a victim’s fund, court records show.

The other officer, Jerrita Millington, now 34, who joined the force in 2019, agreed to an identical plea bargain in September. She remains on limited duty status pending the outcome of internal disciplinary proceedings, police said.

Authorities said the two officers — each with a partner in the front passenger seat — parked their marked cruisers side by side about 5:15 p.m. last April 22 in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue NE, a two-lane street that a prosecutor described as “a winding road with limited visibility that runs through a residential neighborhood.”

The two Ford Taurus sedans then rapidly accelerated, authorities said, citing surveillance video and digital data retrieved from the cars. Millington’s car traveled for about 23 seconds, crossing three speed bumps and reaching a speed of 49 mph before she lost control of the vehicle and it collided with Khan’s speeding cruiser. The speed limit in the area was 20 mph.