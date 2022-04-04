Members of a group demanding the Biden administration not make concessions on drilling or mining for fossil fuel on federal and indigenous land were arrested Monday morning after they blocked a highway in the District.

D.C. police could not immediately say how many arrests were made. The group, Declare Emergency, blocked northbound Interstate 395 before the Third Street tunnel exit.

A police spokeswoman said the blockade lasted 15 to 20 minutes before arrests were made and the highway reopened to traffic.

Video posted on social media shows several demonstrators sitting across the highway holding a banner.

A spokeswoman for the group, Linda Edwards, said the demonstrators blocked the highway for longer than 20 minutes, but she did not have a precise time. She said police arrested eight demonstrators.

The group is urging the Biden administration to declare a “nationwide state of emergency” to address the issue.