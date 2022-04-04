Maryland’s plan would use the Maryland Stadium Authority to funnel cash from the state lottery to Prince George’s County, which could use the $400 million to build infrastructure and a “sports entertainment facility” in the neighborhood surrounding the Commander’s current home.

The county could use the money even if the team moves to Virginia or back to the District.

“It’ll be great for Prince George’s with or without the Commanders,” said Del. Ben Barnes (D-Prince George’s), who helped build the deal. “We hope it encourages them to stay, but if it doesn’t, we’re not going to forget about these communities.”

Maryland’s proposal follows news that a congressional committee is investigating allegations of financial improprieties at the team, potentially complicating public willingness to help finance a new stadium home in any of the jurisdictions.

The state’s incentive package could be sweetened in the future with potential tax credits or tax revenue streams for the team, which is obligated to play in Maryland until 2027 and has long sought to replace its outdated stadium.

The current Maryland proposal does not directly invest in the Commanders or team owner Daniel Snyder, who already owns more than 200 acres surrounding FedEx Field and has a complicated relationship with Maryland power brokers.

A Commanders spokesman declined to comment on the proposal, which has less than a week to garner support and get passed before the Maryland General Assembly adjourns for the year.

In Richmond, some legislators thought the impropriety allegations could derail that state’s legislation to create a stadium authority to oversee construction and financing of a stadium for the team.

The Virginia House and Senate were unable to hammer out differences in their rival stadium bills before the General Assembly adjourned last month, but the measures were carried over into the special session that began Monday. Key negotiators have agreed to cap state bonds for the team at $350 million, but other details remain unresolved.

“It’s certainly not gaining any momentum and these revelations shouldn’t help,” said state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), one of a handful of negotiators assigned to reconcile the bills in a conference committee.

“There is a continued and concerning pattern with both fiduciary issues [and] the corporate culture of the team,” he said. “While I don’t support a deal at all, the General Assembly and the governor have a responsibility to taxpayers to do our due diligence before making any arrangement with the Commanders.”

Del. Marcus B. Simon (D-Fairfax), a skeptic of the stadium bills from the start, saw the allegations as a red flag.

“Why in the world would you go into business with this team on a stadium deal?” he tweeted. “They are stonewalling Congress on the investigation into their toxic culture of sexual harassment & now we can’t trust their books?”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) backed the stadium effort in January, in his first speech to the legislature. Asked on Friday if news reports about potential financial improprieties had cooled him to the idea, he said he was unfamiliar with reports.

A reporter asked Youngkin if he, as former Carlyle Group executive with experience “digging into companies,” would be wary of teaming up with the Commanders amid those allegations.

“Well, I do think that one of the things we’ve always got to be aware of is who our counterparties are,” he said. “I also believe that a development of the size that’s being talked about would be good for Virginia, and those have to be balanced. I mean, I think what I’ve said all along is that my job is to represent Virginians and Virginia taxpayers, and to make sure that if there is a deal, it’s a good deal. And that’s what I’m committed to.”

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) flatly refused last month to back building a stadium for the team or to get into a bidding war, saying, “If Virginia wants to do that, and they want to go to Virginia, I would say, 'Good luck.’ ”

On Monday, Hogan offered no opinion on the new proposal moving through the legislature to build the community around the current Commanders stadium, saying, “I haven’t seen anything about that bill.”

The team and governments are exploring building a mini-city around the new stadium, with homes, restaurants, retail, office space and public amenities to make the area a year-round destination. The pitch Maryland officials developed included a bikeway, an elevated pedestrian bridge and a field house with basketball and volleyball courts. The vision relocated the stadium within a 15-minute walk of the metro.

Debate is scheduled to begin in the Maryland House of Delegates Tuesday.

In the District, the possibility of bringing the back to the RFK Stadium site is further complicated by the expansion of the congressional probe.

D.C. Council chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said Monday that he found it “reasonable” to pay the substantial cost of infrastructure needed to make the site of the former RFK Stadium suitable for a new stadium, as Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has proposed.

But Mendelson said he would not support spending any taxpayer money on developing the site for a new stadium until a full investigation of the team’s sexual harassment issues becomes public.

“Until the various sexual abuse or harassment reports or investigations” are completed and made public, he said, “I’m not inclined to be helpful.”