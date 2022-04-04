This means that, after months of legal wrangling, Maryland’s congressional map is likely set for the upcoming midterm elections and for the next decade, ending the uncertainty that had complicated congressional campaigns.

Story continues below advertisement

Anne Arundel County Senior Judge Lynne Battaglia found the map Democrats passed in December to be an unconstitutional gerrymander and had ordered the General Assembly to draw a new congressional map that would comply with rules in the constitution. Those rules require districts to be compact and respect political subdivisions, among other things.

Advertisement

The map Democrats passed last week on a party-line vote would likely create seven Democratic districts — one of which would be competitive, in Western Maryland — and one safe Republican district on the Eastern Shore.

A spokesman for the governor said that Battaglia’s approval of the congressional map would no longer be required after the parties reached a settlement agreement.