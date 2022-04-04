After jumping through the procedural hoops needed to get the session underway Monday, the House and Senate quickly recessed — sending legislators home for now, some of them grumbling about a perceived waste of time that cost the commonwealth about $46,000, and others just elated to get in and out of the Capitol in what felt like record time.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“This is what happens when you’re called into special session via TV commercial rather than phone calls to the leadership in both parties,” Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) said, referring to an ad campaign that Youngkin launched to try to whip up support for the tax cuts that are the main sticking point in negotiations.

Youngkin wants to double the standard deduction on personal income taxes and eliminate state and local taxes on groceries. The House, led by Republicans, passed a version of the budget that would do both.

But the Senate, controlled by Democrats, wants to take a year to comprehensively study tax cuts because of their impact on revenue over the long term. The Senate plan would eliminate the 1.5 percent portion of the grocery tax levied by the state but leave in place a 1 percent levy that goes to localities.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The differences created a gap of about $3 billion between the two spending plans, and negotiators were unable to find a compromise before the regular session concluded. Since then, Youngkin has widened the gulf by calling on the General Assembly to approve a “gas tax holiday” of three months to help consumers suffering from soaring prices brought on by inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Youngkin has found support for that push among leaders in the House but not the Senate, where Democrats warned the plan would starve the state’s highway maintenance fund and primarily benefit gas wholesalers. The governor had not filed a bill to carry out that plan by Monday’s session.

The House convened at noon and erupted in cheers at 1:07 p.m. when House Clerk Paul Nardo announced: “Based on the fact that no conferee reports have been delivered there is no business before the body.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The House recessed about four minutes later, with no plans to reconvene until work is complete on budget-related items. The Senate lingered just a few minutes longer because a few legislators opted to make speeches unrelated to the budget.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) said he planned to meet with House budget conferees later Monday and with their Senate counterparts later in the week. He said he had delivered an offer sheet to the Senate earlier Monday.

“Now we need to get into a room and lock the door and see what we can do,” Knight said. “We aren’t that far apart.”

Asked in a brief interview what he thought had been gained by coming back to Richmond without a deal, Knight said it had given him a chance to speak in person with the chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax).

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But was it worthwhile for the entire legislature to return, only to do nothing? “Oh, you’ll have to ask someone different than me on that,” Knight said. “I’ve got a narrow focus right now with the budget, and I think it was beneficial to me as chairman of Appropriations to come back today.”

House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) said the special session was “a waste of time … I am hopeful the governor will have enough respect for the process and for our conferees to allow the process to play out the way it always has.”