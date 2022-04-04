U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the seizure, the first by the United States as it and its allies have sought to punish Kremlin supporters for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Today marks our taskforce’s first seizure of an asset belonging to a sanctioned individual with close ties to the Russian regime. It will not be the last,” Garland said in a statement with Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray. “Together, with our international partners, we will do everything possible to hold accountable any individual whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war.”

$90 Million Yacht of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg Seized by Spain at Request of United Stateshttps://t.co/SfZ7j3io2j pic.twitter.com/pnbZgDKS8n — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) April 4, 2022

President Biden announced a multinational effort to target assets held by Russian super-billionaires close to Putin in his State of the Union address March 1, saying, “We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” including efforts to “seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets.”

Sanctions were imposed on Vekselberg and the company he founded, the Renova Group, in April 2018 by the Treasury Department after the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain that Western intelligence officials have blamed on Russia.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Vekselberg was hit again after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine under new penalties levied by the U.S. government March 11 that named him, three family members of Putin’s spokesperson, 12 members of the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, and 10 people on the board of VTB Bank, the second largest lender in Russia.

All of Vekselberg’s assets in the United States are frozen, and U.S. companies are barred from doing business with him and his entities, whose holdings include metals, mining, technology and other assets with a net worth of more than $6 billion, according to the Treasury Department.

Vekselberg was also included on a list of 50 Russian elites compiled by the department March 16 that the United States viewed as top priorities for a new multinational body hunting assets of Kremlin backers, called the Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs (REPO) task force.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The warrant states that despite his status as an individual against whom sanctions have been imposed, Vekselberg and those working on his behalf made payments in U.S. dollars to support the Tango and its owner, including for a December 2020 stay at a luxury water villa resort in the Maldives.

The new international task force is a key tool for the United States and for more than a half-dozen of its allies to identify and track where Russian oligarchs are parking their assets, a task complicated by the opaque or complicated financial instruments frequently used by the ultrawealthy to hide their holdings from public view.

“In a war partly about morale on both sides, seeing Russian oligarchs’ yachts seized and sold at auction — seeing police at their villas, at their luxury apartments — will give Ukrainians and Russians who hate Putin a huge boost,” Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) said last month. “This is one of the ways in which we can weaken the support structure of this regime … The more we can make the sanctions feel like a shock and awe campaign, the better.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Treasury Department publicly released 28 of the 50 names on the list — including Putin’s — but did not name the 22 others to avoid tipping them off.

France, Italy and Spain have seized several boats of billionaires in recent weeks, even as others traced to Russia’s wealthiest people have weighed anchor for the Maldives, which has no extradition treaty with the United States or appear stranded in European ports unable to purchase fuel.

France on March 2 seized a yacht whose main shareholder was Igor Sechin, head of Rosneft, Russia’s state-controlled oil giant, at a Mediterranean port near Marseille. Spanish authorities on March 15 seized another vessel — the 440-foot-long Crescent — in Catalonia said to belong to Sechin.

Story continues below advertisement

Spain also has seized a $140 million, 280-foot yacht registered to the stepdaughter of Sergei Chemezov, a former KGB officer who heads the state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec and who with his wife and stepdaughter are on U.S. sanctions lists.

Advertisement

Italy has reportedly seized at least three yachts — vessels worth up to $580 million each — belonging to Russian steel, petroleum and coal magnates, against whom sanctions have been imposed.

According to CBS News, however, a satellite image shows a yacht said to be owned by Putin docked at a Russian port — and out of reach of any possible sanctions or seizure.

The Justice Department said Monday’s seizure was coordinated by an interagency KleptoCapture task force responsible for sanctions, export restrictions and economic countermeasures aimed at Russia that Garland announced March 2. In addition to the Tango, other seizure warrants targeted about $625,000 held at nine U.S. financial institutions by individuals against whom sanctions have been levied.

Story continues below advertisement

Born in western Ukraine in 1957 to a Jewish father who lost several relatives in the Holocaust, Vekselberg graduated from the Moscow Institute of Transport of Engineers in 1979 and grew to have extensive dealings in the United States after his rise to wealth, including a multimillion-dollar pied-a-terre in New York City and a $5 million house in Weston, Conn.

Advertisement

A former state-run laboratory researcher, Vekselberg, after the collapse of the Soviet empire, joined the rush to snatch up parts of Russia’s privatized natural resource sector in the 1990s, eventually founding the oil and metals conglomerate Renova Group, which is headquartered in Switzerland.

He became Russia’s richest man in 2012, with an estimated fortune of $18 billion, when he sold his controlling stake in a joint oil venture with British oil giant BP to the Kremlin-controlled Rosneft. He is also president of the state-funded tech developer Skolkovo Foundation, ostensibly Russia’s answer to Silicon Valley.

Story continues below advertisement

Vekselberg was among Russian business executives close to the Kremlin, whose contacts with Donald Trump and his 2016 presidential campaign were investigated by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. Vekselberg and Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen met at Trump Tower in New York days before the 2017 inauguration with Vekselberg’s cousin, Andrew Intrater, a New York investment manager. Later that month, Cohen signed a lucrative consulting contract with Intrater’s investment firm, Columbus Nova.

Advertisement