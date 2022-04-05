‘Aggressive foxes’ reported on grounds of U.S. Capitol

Officials warned the public that they’ve had several reports of “aggressive” foxes on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. According to a Twitter message posted Tuesday by the U.S. Capitol Police, they’ve received “several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.” They warned people not to approach the animals.

Animal control officials are working to “trap and relocate any foxes they find,” the Capitol Police said in their message.

In another message from the Capitol Police on Monday, officials said there had been reports of “individuals being attacked or bitten by a fox.” One of the incidents happened at the nearby U.S. Botanic Garden, and another incident occurred on the House side of the Capitol near the building foundation.

On Tuesday, Capitol Police officials said they had received another call about a fox that approached staff near First and C streets. They said that fox “may have a den in the mulch bed area on First and C near the Dirksen building.” Officials said there is another possible fox den near the “perimeter of the Russell building.”

Foxes are considered wild animals and officials warned that no one should approach them. They’re known to be “protective of their dens and territory.” If you see a fox in that area, please call U.S. Capitol Police at 202-224-0908.

