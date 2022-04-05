Officers cleared in fatal shooting at McDonald’s drive-through

Four police officers who fired 23 rounds at a man reportedly pointing a gun while parked in a McDonald’s drive-through were cleared by a Montgomery County grand jury and won’t be charged. “The officers weren’t acting like cowboys,” said prosecutor Christopher Sandmann, who led a nine-month investigation into the late-night shooting of Ryan LeRoux, 21. “They tried to do what they could do.”

Investigators and prosecutors reviewed police body-camera footage from 17 officers who had come to the scene in July. Several of the devices picked up LeRoux making movements inside the car just before the shooting.

“He appears to be pointing something at the officers — and he did it twice,” Sandmann said.

But none of the videos was clear enough to show what LeRoux was holding in his hand, according to at 14-page report of the case released by prosecutors Monday.

Advertisement

Six officers, including three who fired their weapons, said they saw LeRoux raise a gun, according to the report.

LeRoux’s father, Paul LeRoux, has long said that the fuzzy image in his son’s right hand, captured on video, was a cellphone and not a gun. That makes more sense, Paul LeRoux said, because his son was left-handed.

Beyond that, Paul LeRoux said officers from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) were too aggressive for an encounter with someone who was confused and suffering.

“Officers pointed guns at him, shined bright lights at him, and yelled at him,” he said, adding that his son was “in the throes of schizophrenia.”

“The MCPD knew that Ryan needed help — not bullets,” Paul LeRoux said.

Both a cellphone and a gun were found on Ryan LeRoux’s lap after he was shot, according to authorities.

Advertisement

The four officers who fired their weapons did not speak to investigators but submitted written statements. Fourteen other officers on the scene spoke to investigators. The probe also included recorded 911 calls, ballistic findings and other evidence.

The incident unfolded over about two hours at a McDonald’s along Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg. The report released Monday included new details on LeRoux’s behavior, options officers considered, and how quickly they reacted when faced with what they viewed as sudden escalation by LeRoux. Police earlier had released parts of the body-camera recordings and had said that a crisis negotiator was minutes from scene when the shooting occurred.

LeRoux arrived in at the McDonald’s about 9 p.m. in a white Honda CR-V and ordered food. But he refused to pay for it at the first window, authorities said. He drove to the second, pickup window, parked, and wouldn’t leave. McDonald’s employees called 911, and the incident was classified as a “trespassing” event.

Because officers in the area were so busy that evening, the first one did not arrive to McDonald’s until 10:28 p.m. As that officer approached the Honda, he spoke with a McDonald’s employee who implored him to get the driver to leave. The officer “knocked on the passenger window and shined his flashlight into the vehicle,” the report states. “At that moment, LeRoux was fully reclined in the driver’s seat with headphones on and had both his hands on his cell phone.”

The officer spotted a handgun on the passenger seat. He drew his service weapon, pointed it at LeRoux, shouted commands, and tried to open what turned out to be a locked passenger door. After getting no response, he backed up about 15 feet and took cover behind a concrete light post. Other officers began arriving.

Advertisement

Over the next 15 minutes, they took up positions, pointing handguns — and in at least one case, a rifle — at the car. From the license plate, they learned the driver’s name, and laid down “stop sticks” that would deflate the Honda’s tires if it advanced forward.

At 10:46 p.m., an officer saw movement inside LeRoux’s car and spoke about it — her words picked up on a body-worn device.

“He just reached …. I don’t know what he’s reaching for,” said Officer Sara Vaughan before ducking down and adding, “He’s raised the gun! He’s raised the gun!”

What he was doing, though, couldn’t be seen on Vaughan’s body camera, authorities wrote, because her arms blocked the view as she had her gun drawn. The body camera of another officer, John Cerny, recorded video of LeRoux “possibly pointing something towards the officers for a brief moment,” prosecutors wrote in their report.

Advertisement

No shots were fired. Things calmed down. A supervisor, Capt. Brian Dillman, arrived.

He spoke with a sergeant about “a possible plan of busting out the window of LeRoux’s vehicle and grabbing the gun, but ultimately Capt. Dillman cautions against ‘forcing the situation’ and stresses trying to talk with LeRoux first,” prosecutors wrote in their report.

Dillman summoned a trained crisis negotiator. The sergeant tried to reach LeRoux on his cellphone, got voice-mail and left a message. He kept trying. A 911 center operator eventually reached LeRoux, who spoke briefly before hanging up, authorities said.

Three officers slipped into the McDonald’s and placed one of their cameras on the drive-through window, pointing it at LeRoux’s car. One of them noted that a gun was still visible on the passenger seat, information that was radioed to the officers in the parking lot, the report said.

Advertisement

At 11:02 p.m., the crisis negotiator reported in over the radio: “I’m about two minutes out.”

Seconds later, though, officers at the scene reported sudden movements.

“He’s up, he’s up,” Vaughan said.

“He’s up,” Cerny said, according to the report. “He’s eyeing the gun.”

Cerny’s body-camera, and that of another officer, captured LeRoux possibly pointing something at the officers, the report said. Armed with a rifle, Cerny fired 10 rounds. Vaughan fired two rounds. Two other officers — Brooks Inman and Cpl. Romund Schmuck — also fired rounds.

By Maryland law, according to Sandmann, officers can use deadly force if they reasonably believe they face imminent risk of death of serious injuries. And the law generally allows them to keep shooting until they believe the threat is over.

Sandmann said the 23 rounds were all fired in about three seconds. “It was very fast,” he said.

Advertisement

After the shots, officers slowly approached LeRoux’s car. They saw a gun on his lap and one of the officers removed it, according to the report. They got him out and tried first aid until medics arrived and rushed him to the hospital. LeRoux was pronounced dead less than two hours later.

Sandmann presented the findings of his investigation to four sessions of a Montgomery County grand jury, which are panels — unlike trial juries — that are generally asked to determine if criminal charges should be filed.

In the end, a majority of the 23 grand jury members “felt the shooting of Ryan LeRoux was legally justified under the circumstances,” the prosecutors’ report concluded.

Grand juries do not have to reach unanimous decisions.

The case was investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department under the supervision and review of the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office. Because prosecutors and police work closely together on criminal cases, Howard and Montgomery prosecutors has a standing agreement to review each other’s fatal police shootings to avoid a conflict of interest.

Fatal police shootings in Maryland now are investigated by a new unit in the state’s Attorney General’s Office, which is charged with submitting its findings to local prosecutors for decisions on how to proceed. Montgomery and Howard will continue their agreement and each jurisdiction will decide for the other whether or not to prosecute such cases.

GiftOutline Gift Article