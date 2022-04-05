D.C. man sentenced to 15 years in prison in fatal shooting

According to prosecutors, Johnson and Davis got into an argument in the early evening of Oct. 6 outside a senior apartment building in the unit block of O Street NW. At one point, according to witnesses, Davis approached Johnson.

A District man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for fatally shooting another man after an argument last year.

Johnson pulled a gun just inches in front of Davis’s face and fired one shot, prosecutors said, then fired two additional shots at Davis’s back as Davis tried to move away from Johnson. Johnson then stood over the prostrate Davis and fired two more times into his head, prosecutors said.