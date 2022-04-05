The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

D.C. man sentenced to 15 years in prison in fatal shooting

Marcha Johnson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of 20-year-old Rufus Davis III

By Keith L. Alexander
Today at 6:25 p.m. EDT
By Keith L. Alexander
Today at 6:25 p.m. EDT
(iStock)

A District man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for fatally shooting another man after an argument last year.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Robert Okun sentenced Marcha Johnson, 43, to prison in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Rufus Davis III.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

According to prosecutors, Johnson and Davis got into an argument in the early evening of Oct. 6 outside a senior apartment building in the unit block of O Street NW. At one point, according to witnesses, Davis approached Johnson.

Johnson pulled a gun just inches in front of Davis’s face and fired one shot, prosecutors said, then fired two additional shots at Davis’s back as Davis tried to move away from Johnson. Johnson then stood over the prostrate Davis and fired two more times into his head, prosecutors said.

Johnson was arrested about a week later and has remained in custody at the D.C. jail.

In January, Johnson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed in the case.

Loading...