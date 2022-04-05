D.C. man sentenced to 15 years in prison in fatal shooting

A District man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for fatally shooting another man after an argument last year.
Johnson pulled a gun just inches in front of Davis’s face and fired one shot, prosecutors said, then fired two additional shots at Davis’s back as Davis tried to move away from Johnson. Johnson then stood over the prostrate Davis and fired two more times into his head, prosecutors said.
Johnson was arrested about a week later and has remained in custody at the D.C. jail.
In January, Johnson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed in the case.