D.C. Police Union official under investigation

The vice chair of the D.C. Police Union has had some of his law enforcement powers suspended as the police department investigates allegations made against him, the agency said Tuesday.

D.C. police said Medgar Webster Sr. has been placed on noncontact status, meaning that according to agency procedure he is “in an assignment that does not require the exercise of police powers.” Police declined to specify the details of the case against him, citing the ongoing investigation, but said it stems from an allegation of an incident Saturday.