Robert White challenges Trayon White’s signatures in D.C. mayor’s race

D.C. mayoral candidate Robert C. White Jr.'s campaign is challenging the validity of thousands of petition signatures submitted by Trayon White Sr., one of his opponents in the race — a move that, if successful, would winnow the field for the city’s top elected office. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Robert White, an at-large member of the D.C. Council, and Trayon White, who represents Ward 8 on the council, are the only current lawmakers among three candidates challenging Mayor Muriel E. Bowser in the June 21 Democratic primary. To be certified for the ballot, each campaign was required to gather at least 2,000 signatures from registered Democratic voters in the District — including their names and the address where they are registered to vote — by March 23.

But on Monday, Robert White’s campaign alleged that many signers are not registered to vote at the addresses they provided. In a statement, the campaign said it found “significant discrepancies in Trayon White’s signatures that warranted a review by the Board of Elections.”

Zoe Ades, Robert White’s deputy campaign manager, said the campaign took random signature samples from each mayoral candidate and later found issues in about 2,800 of the 4,300 or so signatures submitted by Trayon White’s campaign.

In their filing, Robert White’s campaign raised questions about many of the signers’ addresses as well as those belonging to some of the signature collectors, who must also live in D.C. unless they register as a nonresident petition circulator with the Board of Elections.

Trayon White, who has run a campaign largely rooted in social media and grass-roots outreach, in a text message statement to The Washington Post Tuesday called the challenge “weak” and vowed to fight it.

“We will not allow Robert White to suppress the voice of 4,300 residents because of his fear of losing,” he added.

Both Trayon White and Robert White are running to Bowser’s left, leading some to assert that their candidacies could split a similar pool of voters. Knocking Trayon White — a legislator who is especially known for his activism east of the Anacostia River — off the ballot would likely boost Robert White’s chances against the two-term incumbent, especially as the two men share the same last name, which could lead to voter confusion at the polls.

The 10-day window for candidates and residents to challenge nominating petitions closed Monday; Nick Jacobs, a spokesman for the elections board, confirmed Tuesday that Robert White’s challenge was accepted.

Within 10 days of the challenge, signers of nominating petitions with outdated addresses can submit a change of address form with the elections board to validate their signatures. Ultimately, the board will have 20 days from the filing to rule on Robert White’s challenge, a decision that can be appealed in court.

Last week, Bruce V. Spiva, a managing partner at the law firm Perkins Coie, challenged D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie’s eligibility for D.C. attorney general based on a statute in the D.C. code; the lawyer and the Ward 5 council member are among four Democratic candidates aiming to become the city’s next chief legal officer. The elections board has scheduled a prehearing conference for that challenge for April 13.

The elections board is expected to publish a list of additional petition challenges by Friday.

