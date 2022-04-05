Foster died Dec. 3, and an autopsy determined that his death resulted from gunshot wounds, police said.

An arrest was made in Foster’s shooting on an assault charge, police said. They said they would look into whether additional charges should be brought.

In a case similar to Foster’s, police said Venlonte Bethea, 28, of Southeast, was one of three men shot June 9, 2017, in the 1500 block of F Street NE.