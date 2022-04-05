It had been two weeks since a building maintenance worker at Friendly Garden Apartments accidentally cut a gas line, creating a large bubble of gas in a basement that exploded with two loud booms. Clothes, shoes and bicycle parts were flung onto the branches of nearby trees as fire spread through the Silver Spring, Md., complex, the latest of the nation’s low-income housing developments to go up in flames.

Story continues below advertisement

By noon, the four-story building opposite Ochoa’s had flattened. Laura, who has Down syndrome, was at home with her brother and caregiver when the explosion happened. She escaped wearing pajamas and sandals.

Advertisement

Now, as Ochoa, 58, returned, their three-bedroom apartment was dark, the air cold and still. Electricity for her building and two others had been cut off soon after the incident. Stepping into her home of 33 years, she felt an urge to open the windows and let the smoke out.

But there wasn’t time.

Residents had 30 minutes to remove what they wanted, the property-management firm had said. There would be no extensions and no moving heavy furniture, because even though building 2411 hadn’t been razed like 2405, engineers still said it was structurally unsound and — for the foreseeable future — uninhabitable.

So Ochoa’s son Alex turned on his phone’s flashlight and made a beeline for his room. Ochoa’s brother, Jose, rustled open a plastic trash bag. Ochoa looked at the apartment, with its pale-yellow walls and fake-wood flooring, its wooden crosses and paintings of tulips. This was the place where her three children had grown up, where she cared for people and was cared for in return. This was three decades of her life.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to take everything,” Ochoa thought to herself.

She checked her phone. Twenty-nine minutes left.

She started packing.

The home she made

Among the affordable housing options in Montgomery County, one of the wealthiest suburbs in the nation, Friendly Garden had been seen as top-tier.

The garden-style apartments were HUD-subsidized, meaning most tenants paid 30 percent of their gross income as rent. It was old but safe, quiet and located far enough west that children who lived here could attend public high schools in the tony neighborhoods of Bethesda and Chevy Chase. Tenants arrived from all over the world and stayed for decades.

There was Lucien Torchon, a longtime UPS driver who was visiting family in Haiti when his wife called saying the fire had taken “everything, everything” in their third-floor apartment: immigration papers, passports, the children’s birth certificates. There was Josephine Gyasi-Baaye, a Ghanaian immigrant who had just started classes to become a social worker, and Danna Carbajal, a gregarious woman from El Salvador who lived with her teenage son and his two geckos.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Apartment 101 of building 2411 lived Jibreel and Tenima Seid, who left Ethiopia for the Maryland suburbs because they wanted their children to attend American schools. And, next door, lived Ochoa.

Originally from El Salvador, she moved into Friendly Garden in 1989 as a 25-year-old single mother of three. Her youngest son, Patrick, joined the Navy in 2018, but her older two, Alex and Laura, still lived with her in the $1,500-per-month unit. Ochoa had never considered leaving; Friendly Garden was the home she had made in America, where she got dressed to work at her $2,500-a-month job as a medical assistant, where she snuggled with Laura and laid dinners out for her big extended family.

“Our culture is tough. Latinos, we struggle and somehow we manage,” Ochoa said. After the fire, they had to do it again.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

She and Laura, 38, moved into her aunt’s house, while Alex, 35, stayed with another relative. Sometimes, when Laura rattled off a list of things she had in Apartment 103, Ochoa felt the need to remind her it wasn’t home anymore. If Laura got quiet afterward, Ochoa stroked her hair or the side of her arm.

“We’re okay, right?” she’d say. “We’re alive. We’re safe.”

People living in low-income neighborhoods in the United States face significantly higher fire risks than those in wealthier areas, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In January, a crowded rowhouse in Philadelphia caught fire, killing 12 people, eight of them children. A week later, smoke flooded a 19-story building in the Bronx, killing 17, most of them African immigrants. Similar incidents have happened in Silver Spring, one of the few remaining enclaves of affordable housing inside the Beltway: In 2016, a faulty gas regulator caused an explosion at the Flower Branch apartments, killing seven tenants.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Montgomery officials said it was a miracle there were no deaths at Friendly Garden, though there was a list of 161 people — 125 adults and 36 children — they considered “long-term displaced.” Among themselves, some tenants called it something different: homeless.

“It’s like starting over,” said Gyasi-Baaye, a mother of four who lived two floors above Ochoa.

Torchon, who lost his apartment to the fire, said his wife now jumps at loud noises and gets dizzy in elevators. “We can never feel the same way we used to be before,” he added.