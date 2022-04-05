It had been two weeks since a building maintenance worker at Friendly Garden Apartments accidentally cut a gas line, creating a large bubble of gas in a basement that exploded with two loud booms. Clothes, shoes and bicycle parts were flung onto the branches of nearby trees as fire spread through the Silver Spring, Md., complex, the latest of the nation’s low-income housing developments to go up in flames.
By noon, the four-story building opposite Ochoa’s had flattened. Laura, who has Down syndrome, was at home with her brother and caregiver when the explosion happened. She escaped wearing pajamas and sandals.
Now, as Ochoa, 58, returned, their three-bedroom apartment was dark, the air cold and still. Electricity for her building and two others had been cut off soon after the incident. Stepping into her home of 33 years, she felt an urge to open the windows and let the smoke out.
But there wasn’t time.
Residents had 30 minutes to remove what they wanted, the property-management firm had said. There would be no extensions and no moving heavy furniture, because even though building 2411 hadn’t been razed like 2405, engineers still said it was structurally unsound and — for the foreseeable future — uninhabitable.
So Ochoa’s son Alex turned on his phone’s flashlight and made a beeline for his room. Ochoa’s brother, Jose, rustled open a plastic trash bag. Ochoa looked at the apartment, with its pale-yellow walls and fake-wood flooring, its wooden crosses and paintings of tulips. This was the place where her three children had grown up, where she cared for people and was cared for in return. This was three decades of her life.
“I want to take everything,” Ochoa thought to herself.
She checked her phone. Twenty-nine minutes left.
She started packing.
The home she made
Among the affordable housing options in Montgomery County, one of the wealthiest suburbs in the nation, Friendly Garden had been seen as top-tier.
The garden-style apartments were HUD-subsidized, meaning most tenants paid 30 percent of their gross income as rent. It was old but safe, quiet and located far enough west that children who lived here could attend public high schools in the tony neighborhoods of Bethesda and Chevy Chase. Tenants arrived from all over the world and stayed for decades.
There was Lucien Torchon, a longtime UPS driver who was visiting family in Haiti when his wife called saying the fire had taken “everything, everything” in their third-floor apartment: immigration papers, passports, the children’s birth certificates. There was Josephine Gyasi-Baaye, a Ghanaian immigrant who had just started classes to become a social worker, and Danna Carbajal, a gregarious woman from El Salvador who lived with her teenage son and his two geckos.
In Apartment 101 of building 2411 lived Jibreel and Tenima Seid, who left Ethiopia for the Maryland suburbs because they wanted their children to attend American schools. And, next door, lived Ochoa.
Originally from El Salvador, she moved into Friendly Garden in 1989 as a 25-year-old single mother of three. Her youngest son, Patrick, joined the Navy in 2018, but her older two, Alex and Laura, still lived with her in the $1,500-per-month unit. Ochoa had never considered leaving; Friendly Garden was the home she had made in America, where she got dressed to work at her $2,500-a-month job as a medical assistant, where she snuggled with Laura and laid dinners out for her big extended family.
“Our culture is tough. Latinos, we struggle and somehow we manage,” Ochoa said. After the fire, they had to do it again.
She and Laura, 38, moved into her aunt’s house, while Alex, 35, stayed with another relative. Sometimes, when Laura rattled off a list of things she had in Apartment 103, Ochoa felt the need to remind her it wasn’t home anymore. If Laura got quiet afterward, Ochoa stroked her hair or the side of her arm.
“We’re okay, right?” she’d say. “We’re alive. We’re safe.”
People living in low-income neighborhoods in the United States face significantly higher fire risks than those in wealthier areas, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In January, a crowded rowhouse in Philadelphia caught fire, killing 12 people, eight of them children. A week later, smoke flooded a 19-story building in the Bronx, killing 17, most of them African immigrants. Similar incidents have happened in Silver Spring, one of the few remaining enclaves of affordable housing inside the Beltway: In 2016, a faulty gas regulator caused an explosion at the Flower Branch apartments, killing seven tenants.
Montgomery officials said it was a miracle there were no deaths at Friendly Garden, though there was a list of 161 people — 125 adults and 36 children — they considered “long-term displaced.” Among themselves, some tenants called it something different: homeless.
“It’s like starting over,” said Gyasi-Baaye, a mother of four who lived two floors above Ochoa.
Torchon, who lost his apartment to the fire, said his wife now jumps at loud noises and gets dizzy in elevators. “We can never feel the same way we used to be before,” he added.
The county and ResidentialOne, Friendly Garden’s property-management firm, offered to cover four months’ rent for those who were displaced, but many have struggled to find places in Montgomery they can afford long term. Rents per square foot in the county, where affordable housing is scarce, have increased more than 50 percent since 2000. So in the weeks after the fire, some tenants, like Torchon, stayed in hotels or moved in with family members. Others, like Gyasi-Baaye, were relocated to empty apartments in other ResidentialOne complexes, where they slept on the floor until they could figure out how to get furniture.
Those whose units weren’t burned to ash were told they could retrieve small items in supervised 15- or 30-minute slots.
“Patricia.”
Ochoa felt her brother nudge her.
“You have another bag?” he asked. He had been hauling things into Ochoa’s Honda CR-V and was sweating. She nodded.
Ochoa had been back once on her own to get important documents and Laura’s medication. This time, she grabbed whatever she could: framed family photos, pots, pans, a kettle. Christmas decorations and a pillow that said “World’s Best Mom.” An etched wooden surfboard from Hawaii — a souvenir from her son in the Navy. In Laura’s room, she gathered up her daughter’s clothes by their hangers, stuffing them into a bag with her nail polish, makeup and coloring books. She peeled off the drawings Laura had pasted on the walls.
She was lucky, Ochoa tried to tell herself. She still had things to save.
Ochoa felt for her neighbors. Many had helped to take care of her children when she first moved in, picking them up from school or watching them at the playground while she took whatever work she could to pay the bills. When she did night school to become a medical assistant, some dropped off dinner or checked in on Laura. She cherished this sense of community, which felt sometimes like a shield against the other things that made life at Friendly Garden precarious.
A few years ago, anxiety spread through the complex when tenants heard that developers might be turning their homes into a luxury high-rise serving the Purple Line light rail. Ochoa fretted with her neighbors at meetings with county planners, but news about the impending development seemed to dissipate when the pandemic hit. The virus brought along other problems.
Considered too “essential” to work from home during the pandemic, Ochoa was terrified of bringing the coronavirus home from her clinic to Laura or to her elderly mother, both of whom are at higher risk of dying from the disease. In July, her older sister went on chemotherapy for stage-four ovarian cancer. And in October, despite Ochoa’s best efforts, Laura caught covid-19. She was intubated and kept in isolation for two weeks.
The holidays were a brief reprieve. Laura came home, Ochoa’s sister went into remission and Patrick surprised his family by turning up at Apartment 103 for Thanksgiving. Life was getting back on track, Ochoa told herself.
Then one morning in March, her son Alex called her at work. She heard screaming.
“Come home,” he said. “It’s very, very bad.”
Running out of time
Ochoa could see the ResidentialOne employee hovering outside the front door, which was scratched and dented as if it had been busted open.
There was still a lot she hadn’t packed: her porcelain plates, albums with photos of her kids when they were babies, Laura’s karaoke set and Kelly Clarkson CDs. Ochoa didn’t know when she’d ever come back to get them, or where she’d put them if she did.
Her aunt’s place didn’t have much room, and the storage unit she could afford to rent was small. She had been looking for a new apartment, but the options were too expensive. She knew nonprofit groups and government agencies had been gathering donations for the families who were displaced, but getting them required paperwork, which required time, which Ochoa didn’t have.
“There’s just a lot going on,” she said. “And I cannot split myself in half.”
Her mother was growing older; her sister was getting sicker; her daughter was navigating a new, frightening life. Laura had come back once to Friendly Garden with her caregiver, and the moment it came into view, she had started crying. “Not safe,” Laura had said, rocking back and forth. “Not safe.”
The ResidentialOne employee creaked the front door open. Ochoa glanced at him and nodded. She had taken off work for the day and still had more to do: load belongings into the storage unit, fill out insurance forms, bring food to her mother, check in with her sister.
“You’re okay. The kids are okay,” she thought to herself. “Put your faith in God.”
The employee closed the door to Apartment 103.
Ochoa left and didn’t look back.