The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Legal Issues

Enrique Tarrio, longtime Proud Boys leader, pleads not guilty in Jan. 6 riot

Indictment alleges that the far-right group led the push of rioters past police and into the Capitol

By Tom Jackman
Today at 3:49 p.m. EDT
By Tom Jackman
Today at 3:49 p.m. EDT
Loading...
Enrique Tarrio is accused of conspiring with followers who attacked the Capitol last year. (Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, a longtime national chairman of the far-right group the Proud Boys, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to seven federal counts that accuse him of organizing an assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Tarrio had been arrested Jan. 4, 2021, for vandalizing a D.C. church in December, and was ordered to stay out of the city, and so was not at the Capitol during the riot two days later. But an indictment unsealed last month alleged that he was deeply involved in recruiting members of the group and directing their actions before Jan. 6. Five other Proud Boys also are charged in that indictment. All six have been ordered detained until trial.

Longtime Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio charged with conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Tarrio was arrested in Miami, where a judge initially denied his release, and he has not been brought to D.C. He appeared by video and his lawyers said he was being held in Oklahoma. Defense lawyers argued Tuesday that the government had unfairly delayed the case, in part by taking nearly a year to access Tarrio’s phone. Prosecutors said the FBI had difficulty unlocking the phone, and moved swiftly once it had gained access. The indictment of Tarrio states that early on Jan. 4, Tarrio said in a voice note to other Proud Boys leaders, “I didn’t hear this voice note until now, you want to storm the Capitol.”

A trial set for May was continued by U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly, at the prosecution’s request. Prosecutors agreed to provide all pretrial discovery by June 17. Another hearing was set for April 21 to discuss a trial date, since some of the lawyers have other trials already scheduled.

MORE ON THE JAN. 6 INSURRECTION
HAND CURATED
Loading...