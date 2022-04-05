Enrique Tarrio, longtime Proud Boys leader, pleads not guilty in Jan. 6 riot

Tarrio had been arrested Jan. 4, 2021, for vandalizing a D.C. church in December, and was ordered to stay out of the city, and so was not at the Capitol during the riot two days later. But an indictment unsealed last month alleged that he was deeply involved in recruiting members of the group and directing their actions before Jan. 6. Five other Proud Boys also are charged in that indictment. All six have been ordered detained until trial.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, a longtime national chairman of the far-right group the Proud Boys, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to seven federal counts that accuse him of organizing an assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Tarrio was arrested in Miami, where a judge initially denied his release, and he has not been brought to D.C. He appeared by video and his lawyers said he was being held in Oklahoma. Defense lawyers argued Tuesday that the government had unfairly delayed the case, in part by taking nearly a year to access Tarrio’s phone. Prosecutors said the FBI had difficulty unlocking the phone, and moved swiftly once it had gained access. The indictment of Tarrio states that early on Jan. 4, Tarrio said in a voice note to other Proud Boys leaders, “I didn’t hear this voice note until now, you want to storm the Capitol.”