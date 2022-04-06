Two men accused of posing as federal officers to get close to Secret Service agents

The FBI on Wednesday arrested two men charged with falsely impersonating federal law enforcement in an investigation that has placed four U.S. Secret Service members on leave. Federal authorities accused Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, of obtaining handguns, rifles and other material to pose as the Department of Homeland Security officers. They said the men used the guise to get closer to members of federal law enforcement and the defense community — including a U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to first lady Jill Biden’s protective detail.

Taherzadeh provided members of the Secret Service and an employee of DHS with items such as “rent-free apartments (with a total yearly rent of over $40,000 per apartment), iPhones, surveillance systems, a drone, a flat screen television, a case for storing an assault rifle, a generator, and law enforcement paraphernalia,” according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in D.C.

Taherzadeh also offered the employees use of vehicles he said belonged to the government and offered to buy a $2,000 assault rifle for an agent assigned to the protect the first lady, the affidavit said.

The complaint said that four members of the Secret Service were placed on administrative leave as of April 4. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

Both men are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on Thursday and are currently detained, prosecutors said.

Investigators said the pair posed as DHS officers or employees beginning in February 2020.

The charges against Ali and Taherzadeh came as FBI personnel were seen in the Navy Yard area Wednesday night and were photographed on social media going into an apartment building. In a statement, the FBI said personnel were conducting “court authorized law enforcement activity” in the 900 block of First Street SE.

The investigation into the pair began March 14 when a U.S. Postal Service inspector went to a D.C. apartment complex to respond to a complaint of an assault on a letter carrier at the building. Residents told the inspector that Ali and Taherzadeh identified themselves to residents as Department of Homeland Security investigations special agents who may have witnessed the assault, the affidavit said.

They claimed they were “special police” officers involved in undercover gang-related investigations and probes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the affidavit states. Other residents told the inspector the men used several apartments in the building, claiming the Department of Homeland Security paid the rent, and used an SUV equipped with emergency lights.

The inspector learned the men were in contact with several members of the Secret Service and had provided gifts to them or their families, the affidavit states.

The inspector informed DHS, which then informed the FBI.

Peter Hermann, Jasmine Hilton and Matt Zapotosky contributed to this report.

