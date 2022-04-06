U.S. judge acquits Jan. 6 defendant who said he was waved in by police

A federal judge on Wednesday found an Energy Department contract engineer not guilty of trespassing and disorderly conduct in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying the defendant plausibly argued that police officers allowed him into the building. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, a 2017 Donald Trump appointee who served in his administration’s Justice Department, acquitted Matthew Martin of Santa Fe of four misdemeanor counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct in a bench trial — handing the Justice Department its first defeat in a Capitol breach prosecution.

Martin, who testified in his own defense, argued that he had never visited the U.S. Capitol before and did not know it was off-limits to protesters.

Ruling from the bench after a trial lasting a day and a half, McFadden said that while U.S. prosecutors had shown that Martin “more likely than not knew he was not supposed to go in” to the Capitol, the actions of police created a reasonable doubt of his mind-set.

Advertisement

Martin claimed he crossed no barricades on his walk around the Capitol to its east front and assumed that “area closed” signs applied only to portions of the Capitol grounds where hundreds of people were already walking when he approached after 2 p.m.

Martin further said he did not understand the significance of torn down plastic fencing that he crossed, nor appreciate that people massed on the east center steps of the Capitol were not allowed there. Less than 20 minutes after authorities say the Columbus Doors were forcibly breached there by members of the Oath Keepers and others, Martin said he saw only two officers standing guard, and one waved him in.

McFadden disputed that last claim, citing inconclusive video. But he said Martin’s stated interpretation of officers’ actions at the door, in which they allowed members of a shouting crowd to enter, was enough to create a reasonable doubt for a jury despite blaring door alarms, the doors’ shattered windows and signs of people in distress from police-deployed chemical spray.

Advertisement

“Count one is a close call, but under our system of justice, close calls go to the defendant,” McFadden said. He added that Martin waited in line, was mostly quiet as he entered and recorded his 10 minutes in the Capitol. Martin left after riot police forcibly cleared the ceremonial Rotunda, the judge said.

“No reasonable juror could find those actions to be disorderly. I don’t find his mere presence in a crowd inside the Capitol to be disorderly,” McFadden said, although he said there were plenty of people around him who were yelling, confronting or assaulting police.

Following the Capitol breach, Martin lost his top-secret level clearance and his job with a Department of Energy contractor that supports the nation’s nuclear stockpile at Los Alamos, N.M.

GiftOutline Gift Article