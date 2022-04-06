Two kids, father hit by car while waiting for school bus in Bethesda

Montgomery County police said in a statement that the crash happened around 8:22 a.m. on the southwest corner at King Charles Way and Grosvenor Lane, where the father was waiting with the boy and his other child, an 18-month-old in a stroller, for a county school bus.

A 7-year-old boy was seriously hurt Wednesday after he, his younger sibling and his father were struck by a car while waiting for a school bus in Bethesda.

Police said the driver of a Honda Accord was headed west on King Charles Way and went off the road and hit them before coming back onto the road, crossing several lanes and then driving off the road again. It was not known what caused the driver to leave the road, police said. The driver was not injured and stayed at the scene.