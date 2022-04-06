Man fatally shot in Fort Totten area of Northeast Washington

A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in the Fort Totten area of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.
On Monday night, another man was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a residence in the same block, according to police.
Authorities said that case is not being investigated as a criminal homicide, but they would not describe the circumstances. Cmdr. Carlos Heraud, who heads the Fourth District police station, said investigators do not think there is a connection between the two incidents.