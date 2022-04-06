The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man fatally shot in Fort Totten area of Northeast Washington

By Peter Hermann
Today at 1:58 p.m. EDT
Police are investigating a homicide near Fort Totten. (Peter Hermann/TWP)

A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in the Fort Totten area of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 10:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE, near Rock Creek Cemetery, in a parking lot between two apartment buildings.

Few details of the shooting were immediately available, and police did not identify the victim pending notification of relatives.

On Monday night, another man was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a residence in the same block, according to police.

Authorities said that case is not being investigated as a criminal homicide, but they would not describe the circumstances. Cmdr. Carlos Heraud, who heads the Fourth District police station, said investigators do not think there is a connection between the two incidents.

