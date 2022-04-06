Youngkin donates part of salary to nonprofit for emergency responders

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a multimillionaire who last year pledged to donate his state salary if he won the governorship, is giving away the first chunk of his earnings to a group that provides counseling to emergency responders.
“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” Youngkin, who made a fortune upward of $300 million as a Carlyle Group executive, said in a written statement.
He said the gift “reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth.”
Established in 2008, following the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre, VALEAP offers peer support, mental health services and seminars, the group’s site says.