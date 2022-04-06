Youngkin donates part of salary to nonprofit for emergency responders

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a multimillionaire who last year pledged to donate his state salary if he won the governorship, is giving away the first chunk of his earnings to a group that provides counseling to emergency responders.

Youngkin (R), who makes $175,000 a year as governor, announced Wednesday that he will give his first-quarter earnings to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program. That amounts to $43,750 for the nonprofit, which helps first responders recover from “traumatic critical incidents in the line of duty or in their personal lives,” according to its website.