The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Virginia Politics

Youngkin donates part of salary to nonprofit for emergency responders

By Laura Vozzella
Today at 4:38 p.m. EDT
By Laura Vozzella
Today at 4:38 p.m. EDT
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). (Kendall Warner/AP)

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a multimillionaire who last year pledged to donate his state salary if he won the governorship, is giving away the first chunk of his earnings to a group that provides counseling to emergency responders.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Youngkin (R), who makes $175,000 a year as governor, announced Wednesday that he will give his first-quarter earnings to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program. That amounts to $43,750 for the nonprofit, which helps first responders recover from “traumatic critical incidents in the line of duty or in their personal lives,” according to its website.

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” Youngkin, who made a fortune upward of $300 million as a Carlyle Group executive, said in a written statement.

Gov.-elect Youngkin made $127 million over five years, campaign says

He said the gift “reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth.”

Established in 2008, following the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre, VALEAP offers peer support, mental health services and seminars, the group’s site says.

MORE ON GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN’S TERM IN OFFICE
HAND CURATED
Loading...