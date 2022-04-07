The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Metro officials: Officer shoots man after Southeast stabbing

By Clarence Williams
Today at 11:17 p.m. EDT
A Metro Transit Police officer shot and wounded a man who transit officials said was armed with a knife and stabbed a person during a fight on the platform of the Anacostia station Thursday night, according to a Metro spokeswoman.

The shooting happened after the officer responded to the report of “a fight and stabbing in progress” at the Southeast Washington station about 8:40 p.m., Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said in a statement. According to preliminary reports from transit police, the officer fired when a man armed with a knife came at the officer, Ly said.

The stabbing victim, who was described only as a male by transit police, and the man shot by the officer were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Ly said. A D.C. fire spokesman said medics transported two men to the hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

D.C. police will investigate the police-involved shooting, according to Ly and Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman. D.C. police officials did not release any details of the incident late Thursday.

