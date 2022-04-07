Metro officials: Officer shoots man after Southeast stabbing

A Metro Transit Police officer shot and wounded a man who transit officials said was armed with a knife and stabbed a person during a fight on the platform of the Anacostia station Thursday night, according to a Metro spokeswoman.
The stabbing victim, who was described only as a male by transit police, and the man shot by the officer were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Ly said. A D.C. fire spokesman said medics transported two men to the hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.
D.C. police will investigate the police-involved shooting, according to Ly and Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman. D.C. police officials did not release any details of the incident late Thursday.