The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of April 7-13

Thursday, April 7 Washington Nationals home opener: As the Washington Nationals finally get the 2022 season underway against the New York Mets, bars in the neighborhood are opening hours ahead of the first pitch. A quick rundown: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Atlas Brew Works opens at 11 a.m. with a limited edition Vienna Lager on tap. The Salt Line opens at noon, but the party really gets going at 2 p.m. with DJ Harry Hotter and a “beer and grill” tent serving half-smokes, grilled oysters and shrimp rolls ($13-$17). All Purpose is another noon opening, with $5 pints of Full Count — the bar’s annual light lager collaboration with DC Brau — before the game. Traditional pregame favorites Mission and Walters also open at noon.

Sandlot Southeast is also getting into the exclusive beer game this season: Sand Lite, a 3.5 percent ABV light lager made at City-State, makes its debut Thursday, with a party at the outdoor bar from 2 to 4 p.m. While it’s not a bar, food truck-turned-burger shop Swizzler, which opens at 10:30 a.m., has $5 double cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches from Thursday through Sunday. If the Nats meet the Mets and beat the Mets, Cold Stone Creamery on Half Street SE will offer a half-price deal the following day.

“Orchids: Hidden Stories of Groundbreaking Women” at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery’s Kogod Courtyard: Smithsonian Gardens and the U.S. Botanic Garden have once again joined forces for an orchid exhibition in the Kogod Courtyard. This year’s displays focus on women’s history with orchids: scientists who recorded the plants’ taxonomy, explorers who traveled the world to find new species, artists who captured the beauty of the flowers from 17th-century China to 20th-century America. This is the 26th orchid exhibition, and the Smithsonian has wisely chosen to bring it back to the Kogod, where it first popped up in 2019. The curvaceous glass roof shows off the orchids in their best light, and the setting is both intimate and informal. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 24. Free.

Ms. Nina at Songbyrd: It’s the time of year when the weather improves and music that moves bodies starts to pour out of car windows. For the past few years, reggaeton has been on the soundtrack far beyond its Caribbean birthplace. As with all 21st-century music, the globe-flattening powers of the Internet have enriched creation and collaboration, with reggaeton sprouting an offshoot called neoperreo that takes the sound back to the future. One of neoperreo’s brightest proponents is Ms. Nina. Born in Argentina and based in Spain, the Tumblr artist-turned-vocalist gets bodies moving with her feminist, sex-positive anthems. “Neoperreo is a party for everyone,” Ms. Nina told Billboard. “It’s about including everyone who loves Latin music and wants to feel the freedom of being themselves.” 8 p.m. $16-$20.

‘5leaze: Five Year Anniversary’ at DC9: Sleaze, a monthly LGTBQ party from DJs Keenan Orr and Lemz, celebrates five years of fusing disco and techno beats with alternative drag performances at DC9. The birthday event includes a guest set by DJ Kris Sutton and performances by Jane Saw and Pussy Noir. 9 p.m. $10.

‘Oklahoma!’ at the Kennedy Center: To get into character as the feller-crazy frontier gal Ado Annie in the Kennedy Center production of “Oklahoma!,” the actress Sis has a backstage ritual. “I listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s catalogue,” the Houston native says. “It puts me in the mind-set of being a hot girl — a woman of my time — giving me the confidence I need to remember who I am.” Her hot-girl spin on the role potentially expands the perspective of this classic musical, says Sis, who is trans. When she channels Ado Annie, she says, “We’re getting to see this story and this character through a completely different lens.” Through Sunday. $69-$159.

The Cherry Fund’s 25th Anniversary: For 25 years, the Cherry Fund has thrown parties to raise money for nonprofit LGBTQ organizations, including Metro TeenAIDS, the DC Rape Crisis Center, Pediatric AIDS/HIV Care and La Clínica del Pueblo. This year, to mark a quarter-century of helping the community, Cherry has organized eight events over four days, kicking off with DJs Joe Pacheco and Conner Curnick at Ultrabar. Friday night brings the party to Echostage with British house DJ Tom Stephan, with an after-party at Decades; Saturday begins with a day party at Soundcheck before the main event with DJ Micky Friedmann at the Howard Theatre. Sunday’s tea dance takes place at Soundcheck, before the closing party with deep and tribal house at Ultrabar. Both individual and combo tickets are available, but full-access weekend tickets are sold out. Through Sunday. Individual events $25-$75; multi-event tickets $130-$150.

Ocean Vuong at Sixth & I: You could probably use a little more poetry in your life. Collections of poetry can get overlooked as reading lists become overcrowded with buzzy new novels or tell-all memoirs, but if you turn your eyes and attention toward Ocean Vuong’s poems, you won’t be able to look away. The 33-year-old Vietnamese immigrant, who was awarded a 2019 MacArthur “genius” grant, has a new work out: “Time Is a Mother.” Vuong will discuss this bracing poetry collection, which deals with the grief and the meaning of his mother’s death, with writer Kat Chow. While in-person tickets are sold out, you can still attend virtually (and purchase a signed book). 7 p.m. $12-$31.

Friday, April 8

American Horticultural Society Spring Garden Market at River Farm: It makes sense that the American Horticultural Society would have a plant sale — “our vision is a land of sustainable gardens,” the organization says — and beyond browsing more than 40 vendors selling plants, garden accessories, pots and art, visitors can also ask questions of the society’s “master gardeners.” The best part, though, is exploring the society’s headquarters at River Farm. The 27.6-acre site along the Potomac River, once owned by George Washington, includes perennial gardens, a children’s garden and a wildlife-friendly meadow. An exhibition of garden-themed paintings by local artists is on display in the manor-style Estate House. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission; parking $20 per car.

Superfine Art Fair at Gallery Place: When the Superfine Art Fair visited Washington in 2018, critic Mark Jenkins called it “a lively, glamorous bazaar that exists to sell art offered by galleries, dealers and artists.” The difference: The art at Superfine is targeted at up-and-coming collectors. The fair boasts that “90 percent of art is priced from $50 to $3,000.” There are more than 800 pieces of art included in the show, highlighting works by female, African American and LGBTQ artists. Beyond the fair itself, activities include a catered brunch and a private viewing of the Yayoi Kusama exhibit at the Hirshhorn. Through Sunday. (Thursday night’s preview is sold out.) $23-$60.

‘Impressions of War’ opening night at Ukraine House: This pop-up exhibition looks at the war in Ukraine through the perspective of 40 Ukrainian illustrators, organized in partnership with the Ukrainian arts group Pictoric. Ukraine House, a cultural center in Kalorama, was officially opened by President Volodymyr Zelensky last September. A $10 suggested admission fee benefits humanitarian relief efforts in the country. After the grand opening, “Impressions of War” will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon through April 22. 6 to 9 p.m. $10.

'The Lorax’ at Yards Park: Earth Day is much more important than a single 24-hour period, so Capitol Riverfront decided to stretch it to “Earth Month,” focusing on sustainability and the environment throughout April. The first event is an outdoor screening of “The Lorax,” starring the creature Dr. Seuss created to speak for the trees. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. 7:45 p.m. Free, but registration is required. An optional $5 donation benefits the Anacostia Watershed Society.

Gardener’s Focus Tour at Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens: If you’re in search of seasonal ideas for sprucing up your garden, look no further than Jessica Bonilla, the director of horticulture and former head gardener at Marjorie Merriweather Post’s Hillwood estate. These 45-minute tours, led by Bonilla, focus on Hillwood’s spring garden displays, with tips on garden design and planting. Tours are limited to 20 participants, and tickets can be claimed at the visitor center on the morning of the tour. A different series of tours will be offered in May. 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Tuesday and April 15. Tour fees are included in the suggested donation ($5-$18) for admission to Hillwood.

Love Thy Beer at Silver Spring Civic Building: More than two dozen Maryland brewers, including several from Montgomery County, will be pouring unlimited samples of seasonal ales, stouts and lagers at this tasting event from the Brewers Association of Maryland. (It was originally slated to happen in February, hence the “love” theme.) Columbia’s Sapwood Cellars and Odenton’s Crooked Crab are also participating in this year’s edition, which includes snacks from McGinty’s Public House and music from the Noah Pierre Band. 6 to 10 p.m. $55-$75.

Saturday, April 9

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade: Floats, marching bands, giant helium balloons and nostalgia-inducing musical guests return to Constitution Avenue NW during the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade. Ten marching bands, including the hometown Ballou High School Majestic Marching Knights and the Naval Academy’s Drum and Bugle Corps, are included along with musical guests Taylor Dayne (of “Tell It to My Heart” fame), hip-hop duo/Geico pitchmen Tag Team, R&B singer Freddie Jackson and go-go legends Rare Essence. Reserved seating is available in a grandstand, but visitors can also stand along the parade route between Ninth and 15th streets free. 10 a.m. to noon. Constitution Avenue NW between Seventh and 17th streets. Free-$40.

Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival: One of the more popular events of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the Sakura Matsuri street festival is expanding to two days in celebration of its 60th anniversary. That allows twice as much time to explore the J-pop musical performances, traditional dancing, cooking demos, martial arts displays, cosplay contests, calligraphy lessons, family crafts, food and drink stalls, and beer gardens. This year also features pavilions highlighting tech from Japan and the regions outside of Tokyo. Just leave time to browse the marketplace, where booths offer Japanese fashion, toys and accessories — everything from fine art prints to stuffed sushi plushies. Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Third and Seventh streets. One-day tickets $12-$15, two-day tickets $20-$25. Children 12 and younger admitted free.

White House Spring Garden Tours: The most exclusive garden in town isn’t in a park or on the Mall — it’s at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. The White House opens the grounds twice a year for self-guided tours, offering access to the famous Rose Garden, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden and the White House Kitchen Garden, as well as trees on the south grounds. Note that the garden tours are different from regular White House tours and do not allow visitors to enter the White House. Free timed entry tickets are required, and are given away from a tent near the Ellipse Visitor Pavilion at 15th and E streets NW beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and each person can claim only one ticket, so all members of a group must be present if they want to tour together. A limited number of tickets are available, so early arrival is strongly suggested. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free.

Made Conference at DC Dream Center: If you couldn’t make it to South by Southwest this year, Made Conference is a local alternative that brings some of D.C.’s brightest musicians, entrepreneurs and other creatives to Southeast’s DC Dream Center. The day-long conference, hosted by creative agency MadeInTheDMV, features panels, art exhibitions, workshops and the chance to rub elbows with industry folks such as keynote speaker Tuma Basa, YouTube’s director of Black music and culture. One highlight is “Made Sessions,” a workshop where artists can come together and make beats. Underscoring the multisensory experience are DJ sets from Little Bacon Bear, Farrah Flosscett and other locals. 9 a.m. Free with RSVP.

Australian Football League Women’s Grand Final at Atlas Brew Works: One of the great things about living in an international city like Washington is there’s always a chance to expose yourself to new culture, or sports, that you’re not familiar with. For example: Did you know the Australian Football League Women’s Grand Final is the title game between the top women’s Aussie rules football teams Down Under? Now you do. The D.C. Eagles, an Aussie rules club that sponsors teams for men and women, is showing the final between the Adelaide Crows and Melbourne Demons at Atlas Brew Works on Half Street SE. Noon. $10; children 12 and younger free.

Sunday, April 10

Anacostia River Festival at Anacostia Park: The official closing event of the National Cherry Blossom Festival is an outdoor celebration on the banks of the Anacostia. Registration is full for the morning canoe trips and fishing lessons, but anybody can enjoy the Eastern marching band and a strong lineup of go-go bands, including Black Alley, Sirius Company featuring Scooby and Ms. Kim, TOB and the Experience Band, on the festival stage in the afternoon. 1 to 4 p.m. Free.

“Living the Dream, Singing the Dream” at the Kennedy Center: Choral Arts’ annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. is traditionally held near King’s birthday, but concerns about the coronavirus caused it to be postponed until spring. The program, featuring Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choirs and Choral Arts, includes the world premiere of “We Are the Ones to Heal Our Land,” by composer Nolan Williams, who wrote the music and lyrics for “Grace,” which is playing at Ford’s Theatre. 7 p.m. $25-$75.

Cherry Blossom Jubilee at Torpedo Factory Art Center: Explore multiple floors of artist studios and exhibitions at Old Town Alexandria’s Torpedo Factory while listening to taiko drum demonstrations and live music, trying hands-on art activities, and watching artists at work. Noon to 3 p.m. Free.

Tuesday, April 12

Yeat at Fillmore Silver Spring: Yeat’s origin story is very much a reflection of the times we’re in. The Oregon-born rapper became an overnight star after a couple of his songs, including “Money Twerk,” blew up on TikTok in 2021. That’s certainly not a unique story, but Yeat’s ability to stay at the top of the rap game long after his TikTok fame is. Doubling down on his success, he released his major-label debut, “2 Alive,” in February, and it shot up to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. 8:30 p.m. $93.25.

Profs & Pints at Church Hall: It’s okay if you’re still a little unsure about what’s going on between Ukraine and Russia right now — or even if you’re already deep in the weeds and craving more context. Eric Lohr, a history professor at American University, has written multiple books on Russian history and identity, and he will discuss the historical background of the two nations, why they’re in conflict, and whether history can tell us anything about what the future holds. 6 p.m. $12-$15.

Wednesday, April 13

Lightmare at the Pocket at 7DrumCity: Forming a band is often a game of chance, a gamble on whether personal or musical chemistry will develop. For Lightmare, the game was literal: The D.C. six-piece was initially brought together through a lottery that matched strangers with different musical skills and abilities. Through a Hat Band event — a fundraiser for Girls Rock! DC — several members of the D.C. music community were thrown together, tasked with writing a few songs and playing a showcase. The experience went better than they expected, so they decided to stick it out. 8 p.m. $12-$15. Proof of coronavirus vaccination is required for admittance.

