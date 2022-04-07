The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Md. boy dies after being hit by car while waiting for school bus

The 7-year-old was standing next to his dad and little brother in Montgomery County

A 7-year-old Maryland boy died Thursday after being struck the day before while waiting for his school bus with his dad and baby brother, Montgomery County police said.

About 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, the family was at the southwest corner of King Charles Way and Grosvenor Lane in Bethesda, police said. The younger child, 18 months old, was in a stroller.

A Honda Accord that was coming out of a housing community suddenly left the road, struck the pedestrians, came back onto the road, traveled across two lanes and left the road again.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke with police. He did not suffer any injuries, authorities said.

The infant wasn’t injured. The father and the 7-year-old were taken to a hospital, with the boy in critical condition and the father with relatively minor injuries.

Officials said they expected to release the boy’s name Friday. No further details of the collision were released.

