D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tests positive for coronavirus

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said Thursday morning that she had tested positive for coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms. Bowser, 49, is fully vaccinated and boosted. In several tweets, Bowser shared that she tested positive using a home test Wednesday, which she confirmed through a PCR test.

“Prayerfully, my household will remain negative,” Bowser tweeted. “I continue to experience mild cold-like/allergy symptoms. I’m grateful that I can work at home while following isolation protocols.”

Friends - Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID. After experiencing allergy symptoms this week, I took an at-home test yesterday and a PCR test confirmed the positive result. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 7, 2022

Coronavirus cases are trending slightly upward in the District after several weeks of decline since the omicron variant-fueled surge in January. The seven-day average of new cases was 144 Wednesday, according to a Washington Post tracker, up from 58 in mid-March. In comparison, the seven-day average of new cases was more than 2,000 in early January, when there was a surge of cases tied to the omicron variant.

The District, like much of the country, is classified as having “low” community spread of the virus by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bowser is the most recent high-profile elected official in the region to test positive for the coronavirus. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), a cancer survivor, tested positive in December.

On Saturday, more than two dozen guests who attended the Gridiron Club dinner at a downtown D.C. hotel, including a top aide to Vice President Harris and two members of Congress, tested positive for the virus in an apparent covid outbreak. Bowser did not attend the event.

