Police arrest man in fatal shooting in Northeast Washington

D.C. police have arrested a man in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning in the Fort Totten area of Northeast Washington. Police said Douglas J. Johnson, 41, of Northeast Washington was killed in the shooting, which occurred about 10:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE, near Rock Creek Cemetery.

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday says Johnson was found injured lying next to a van in a parking lot between two apartment buildings on the east side of North Capitol Street.

Johnson had been shot several times, the affidavit says, and died at a hospital. The affidavit says the shooting was apparently the result of an argument that started inside an apartment. Police did not describe details of the dispute.

Authorities said they stopped a man fitting a description given by witnesses a short time after the shooting. Police said they later charged that man, D’Andre Brewer, 25, of Northeast Washington with first-degree murder while armed.

A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered Brewer detained and set a court hearing for April 28. Brewer’s attorney with the D.C. Public Defender Service did not respond to a request for comment.

