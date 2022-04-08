10-year-old boy dies after Metrobus crash in SE Washington

A 10-year-old boy who was in a van with his father has died after they were involved in a weekend crash with a Metrobus, police said Friday. The crash happened 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE just off Interstate 295, according to D.C. police. An initial investigation found that the boy’s father, Demetrius Fultz, 47, of Southeast, was driving a GMC cargo van north on MLK Avenue when it crossed the yellow line and ran head-on into a Metrobus heading in the opposite direction.

He died at the scene and his son, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and died a few days later, according to police.

Authorities said the bus driver was not hurt and four passengers on the bus at the time suffered minor injuries.

Earlier in the week, police had said their major crash unit is investigating and that they were trying to figure out whether alcohol or speed were involved.

